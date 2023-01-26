What surfing taught me about grief

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

When a tragic accident left her close friend paralysed, the shock jolted photographer Helen Bankers into action. She decided that life was too precious to waste and overcame a fear of cold water by diving headfirst into surf lessons. As told to Vanessa Marshall.

Last year, my close mate Jen lost the ability to walk or move most of her body. When I found out about her horse-riding accident I was out at Muriwai, staying at an eco-retreat. I thought, 'This is it, I'm not waiting any longer.' So, after 30 years of wanting to surf, I started lessons in February 2022.

The decision came to me suddenly, rather than after mulling it over. It was a huge mindset shift . I thought, 'My friend's almost dead and she's lost the use of pretty much everything. I've got nothing to complain about, so I need to use the legs because the legs still work.'

I booked group lessons at Muriwai Surf School with my daughter Isla and a friend. I managed to get up, so that was winning! I paddled a lot – there's a lot of paddling. I'm not a natural surfer, and I'm goofy, but it's good to make new brain connections. The whole cerebral neuroplasticity thing is hugely important, no matter what age you are.

I grew up in land-bound Tokoroa so I wasn't much of a water bunny and I always thought the water was too cold. Now, I think the cold water is so refreshing and the temperature is such a non-thing. Surfing helps to empty my head of cyclic thoughts and feels like a clear-headed meditation. I don't need to be the best, I just want to be amongst it. I celebrate every time I stand up and I'm completely at one in the water.

It's been a year-long wellness journey because I've chosen to eat better and treat my body well by doing kinder things to it. I guess surfing is one of those things. I can see it being a big part of our summers and it's a really beautiful connection to have with Isla, apart from just being mum and daughter. Out on the water she's way better than me and she gives me grief if I don't get up on the board. She's like, 'Come on, Mum!' because she's my support team.

As an artist, I get so much clarity and peace from surfing. It's my happy place. The reason I didn't start surfing earlier was because I was worried about what I looked like – not my physical body; I just didn't want to make a dick of myself! But getting out in the ocean has given me huge confidence, and even if I fall off the board I still love it.

I am inspired by anyone who gets on a surfboard, but I surf for Jen. Every time I'm out there it gives me a sense that I can help her in some way through my strength and peace of mind.

