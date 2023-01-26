Balancing act: How Brodie Kane is embracing the power of saying 'no'

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

After a jam-packed year that saw broadcaster and media personality Brodie Kane pushed to her limits – reaching the finals of Dancing with the Stars, covering the thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup, running her first ultramarathon and building up her podcast business, among many other things – she is only now coming up for air.

"I think I've realised that saying no to things can be just as liberating as saying yes," she says. "So many people have asked me, 'So, what's next for you?' and honestly, I have no idea. Do I have to have an answer right now? Because I don't. And I'm actually okay with that. Life is busy and hectic, and you should be able to sit back and say, 'Hey, I need a minute.'"

Right now that 'minute' looks like chilling out on the couch of her Auckland home with a little tipple. She moved in last year after relocating from Christchurch for work opportunities.

"For me, it's having that really good balance in my life – or at least trying to!" she says, with a laugh. "Health isn't about dieting or looking a certain way – it's so much more. Yeah, sure, being fit and healthy is important, but it's also about taking time to figure out what is important to you and having the best possible relationships with your nearest and dearest. And also being kind to yourself. That's balance."

Balance, for Brodie, is an interesting one – in particular, the battle of trying to get the woman who loves a good time and the woman who loves to run uncomfortably long distances to exist harmoniously together.

"They're two very different girls," she says, grinning. "My two sides can be quite extreme, and as I get older it can get tricker. But this is it – balance is different for everyone, and it's also flexible and it can change as you change. I'm not someone who follows one rule book. It's more like, 'What rule book am I opening today?'

"I would have loved to have told my younger self that. The older you get, the more accepting you are about yourself, which is glorious, and it also helps massively when you're trying to figure out what you want and what you need.

"I know full well that I overcommit, and that's life when you have your own business. After the pandemic we've just been trying to cram in as much as we can, and I do think we're teetering on the edge of burnout."

It's one of the reasons Brodie embraced the 'no' and pulled out of plans to enter this month's Coast to Coast, after completing the Kepler Challenge late last year. Making the decision, she says, was a huge relief.

"I just can't do it, and that's okay," she says. "I needed a break and a summer where I'm not training at that level. I needed time lying on the beach. I spent so long training for the Kepler Challenge, and I'm done for now. Making that call was so freeing."

River deep, mountain high

Brodie says the uber-hard Kepler Challenge – a 60km ultra-marathon mountain run – was one of her favourite long-distance events ever. She's been running half and full marathons for years, after watching both her parents compete in endurance events throughout her childhood. Her mum Jo is a particular inspiration – she once swam the Cook Strait.

"I'm still on a huge high from the Kepler," Brodie says. "It was one of the best experiences of my life, honestly. It actually blows my mind that I did it – fitting in the training for an event like that was so hard, but I'm so grateful that my body was able to carry me through that."

Running is Brodie's escape from the world, in which she can focus purely on herself and push her limits. "I'm all about embracing the uncomfortable. It's fascinating what you can discover about yourself when you push yourself outside your comfort zone. I really enjoy going to my limits and then sometimes beyond and seeing what I can learn from that.

"And look, I'll never preach that everyone has to do a marathon to find themselves – that's ridiculous. But I do believe that everyone should find something they really enjoy doing, that makes them feel really good about themselves. All of us are always so worried about everything – the world, our jobs, our families – but if you have something that can just take you to a different place, but also test you… For me, what it does in all other aspects of my life is just priceless."

Eye of the public

And it's a life that needs constant management, with Brodie balancing broadcasting gigs and social media work with her own business, Brodie Kane Media, which produces four podcasts, including the two she hosts, The Girls Uninterrupted and Kiwi Yarns.

Despite the fact Brodie oozes strength and confidence, she admits that she isn't immune to a few off days, especially when it comes to body image. "I'm my own harshest critic, I know that," she says. "I think it would be foolish if I didn't admit that I still suffer from body image issues. I feel like it would be irresponsible to say they're not there.

"But most of the time, I'm pretty good. I mean, this body just carried me through 60km of mountains and hills. What does it matter what size it is? You just have to keep coaching yourself and give yourself permission to feel what you need to feel. It's not like we can wake up every single day and go, 'I'm so happy within myself,' because that's not realistic. That's a bit destructive, isn't it? I'm all for empowerment, but sometimes I do find the whole self-love stuff a bit nauseating. I don't think you have to love yourself every single day. That's putting a whole different kind of pressure on yourself.

"And look, I'm making it up as I go along. Isn't everyone?

