Welcome to The House of Wellness

Jessie Casson Left: Brodie Kane is the cover star of the February issue of The House of Wellness magazine. Right: Vanessa Marshall is the editor of The House of Wellness magazine.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

The first issue of The House of Wellness is out now and the magazine's mission is simple – to promote wellness as a state of mind - not an idealised version of perfection. Wellness is in the communities and whānau who support us through life, in the food we prepare that nourishes our bodies, in the abundant natural landscapes and clear oceans of Aotearoa.

While I don't personally believe in New Year resolutions, launching a new health and wellbeing magazine feels like a pretty good way to kick start the year. We want to encourage readers to seek inspiration in all these things and each other, as much as the vitamins that will give them that little extra pep in their step, and the beauty products that will help their outsides shine as much as their insides.

After a jam-packed 2022, cover star Brodie Kane feels much the same about projecting her goals too far ahead, preferring to go-with- the-flow by looking at her health as a much larger picture. Balance is one of those words that can often feel a bit cliche when used to describe a wellbeing philosophy, but not so in Brodie's case. Arriving at our cover shoot a day before heading off to run her first ultra-marathon she was upfront about her non-negotiable commitment to exercise, while admitting she's also a fan of slowing down every now and again and just hanging out on the couch.

She credits this dedication to fitness (and fun) to growing up in a family where sporty activities and a give-it-a-go mentality were a huge part of her upbringing. "Being active is really important," she says, "but being healthy isn't just about how fit you are, or what you're eating. I've learned that it's not about thrashing yourself but knowing when to be kind to yourself and chill."

So, whether you're inspired by Brodie to take up running, or simply looking for ways to add more joy to your life, we've got everything you need in this month's issue. Our beginner's guide to Round the Bays is for anyone and everyone keen to give it a go, especially if (like me!) you've let your fitness slide over the holidays. Do yourself a favour and join the Stuff/RTB running club and I'll see you at the starting line.

TAPS #MR8901