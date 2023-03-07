Heavenly hemp smoothies
This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.
Hemp seeds are the seed of the cannabis/ hemp plant. They do not contain THC (the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis). Try to eat a tablespoon of this superfood daily, sprinkled over almost any sweet or savoury dish!
Add hemp seeds to smoothies and snacks for an after-exercise protein boost loaded with healthy fats. Smoothies are such a great staple for your diet, as they are an easy, fast and filling breakfast option. Here are four great recipes, each one delicious in its own way from the cookbook: Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Pan Macmillan, $44.99.
Raspberry ripe
Serves 1 / Gluten-free
Ingredients:
1 large frozen banana (150g)
125g (1 cup) frozen raspberries
2 tbsp cacao powder
2 medjool dates, pitted
3 tbsp desiccated coconut
250ml (1 cup) coconut milk
1⁄2 cup crushed ice
TOPPINGS (OPTIONAL)
Raspberries
Vegan chocolate chips
Desiccated coconut
Method:
Place all of the ingredients and 3 tbsp of water in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve with your choice of toppings.
Matcha green
Serves 1
Ingredients:
1 large frozen banana (150g)
1⁄2 zucchini (70g), chopped
250ml (1 cup) oat milk
1-2 medjool dates, pitted
1 tbsp hemp seeds, plus
extra to serve
2 tsp matcha powder
45g (1 cup firmly packed)
baby spinach leaves
1⁄2 cup crushed ice
Method:
Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass, top with some extra hemp seeds and serve.
Peanut butter cup
Serves 1 / Gluten-free
Ingredients:
1 frozen banana (130g)
2 medjool dates, pitted
2 tbsp peanut butter, plus
extra to serve
2 teaspoons cacao powder
1 cup crushed ice
250ml (1 cup) soy milk
2 tsp vegan chocolate chips or cacao nibs, to serve
Method:
Place all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips or cacao nibs in a blender and blend for 30 seconds.Pour into a glass, top with some extra peanut butter and the chocolate chips or cacao nibs and serve.
Simple banana
Serves 1
Ingredients:
1 large frozen banana (150g)
1 cup crushed ice
1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon, plus
extra to serve
2 tsp honey
(or maple syrup for a vegan option)
375ml (11⁄2 cups) soy milk
35g (1⁄3 cup) rolled oats (optional)
1 tbsp hemp seeds (optional)
Method:
Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass, top with some extra cinnamon and enjoy!
