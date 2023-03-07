Heavenly hemp smoothies

Add hemp seeds to smoothies and snacks for an after-exercise protein boost loaded with healthy fats.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Hemp seeds are the seed of the cannabis/ hemp plant. They do not contain THC (the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis). Try to eat a tablespoon of this superfood daily, sprinkled over almost any sweet or savoury dish!

Add hemp seeds to smoothies and snacks for an after-exercise protein boost loaded with healthy fats. Smoothies are such a great staple for your diet, as they are an easy, fast and filling breakfast option. Here are four great recipes, each one delicious in its own way from the cookbook: Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Pan Macmillan, $44.99.

Raspberry ripe

Serves 1 / Gluten-free

Ingredients:

1 large frozen banana (150g)

125g (1 cup) frozen raspberries

2 tbsp cacao powder

2 medjool dates, pitted

3 tbsp desiccated coconut

250ml (1 cup) coconut milk

1⁄2 cup crushed ice

TOPPINGS (OPTIONAL)

Raspberries

Vegan chocolate chips

Desiccated coconut

Method:

Place all of the ingredients and 3 tbsp of water in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve with your choice of toppings.

Matcha green

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 large frozen banana (150g)

1⁄2 zucchini (70g), chopped

250ml (1 cup) oat milk

1-2 medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp hemp seeds, plus

extra to serve

2 tsp matcha powder

45g (1 cup firmly packed)

baby spinach leaves

1⁄2 cup crushed ice

Method:

Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass, top with some extra hemp seeds and serve.

Peanut butter cup

Serves 1 / Gluten-free

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana (130g)

2 medjool dates, pitted

2 tbsp peanut butter, plus

extra to serve

2 teaspoons cacao powder

1 cup crushed ice

250ml (1 cup) soy milk

2 tsp vegan chocolate chips or cacao nibs, to serve

Method:

Place all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips or cacao nibs in a blender and blend for 30 seconds.Pour into a glass, top with some extra peanut butter and the chocolate chips or cacao nibs and serve.

Simple banana

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 large frozen banana (150g)

1 cup crushed ice

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon, plus

extra to serve

2 tsp honey

(or maple syrup for a vegan option)

375ml (11⁄2 cups) soy milk

35g (1⁄3 cup) rolled oats (optional)

1 tbsp hemp seeds (optional)

Method:

Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass, top with some extra cinnamon and enjoy!