Shop the product: Let's get to know hemp and superfood

Power foods offer high levels of health benefits that extend far beyond their nutritional value. Packed with omega oils and antioxidants, these 'supers' can be used daily to supplement your diet, boost your smoothies, plump your skin or leave your hair strong and shiny.

Goli Nutrition Super Greens Gummies

Goli Supergreens Gummies are a nutrient-dense blend of 11 super greens, probiotics, key vitamins, nutrients and minerals that support a wide range of health benefits, including digestive health, a healthy immune system, healthy liver function, nervous system and overall wellbeing.

Aveeno Fresh Greens Shampoo and Aveeno Fresh Greens Conditioner

We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. That's why Aveeno starts with oat as the first ingredient. Aveeno believes that beautiful hair starts at the root, and it sources its oats from a quiet mill located along rolling hills near the Mississippi River, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip. Discover blends made with simple ingredients from simpler times.

Nature's Way Matcha Green Tea Powder

Take the benefits of green tea to the next level with manganese to support energy, in conjunction with diet and exercise. This powerful superfood takes advantage of the tea's full potential by using the entire leaf. It contains the equivalent of three cups of regular green tea per serve. Matcha is known to contain the antioxidant manganese, which helps to counteract the effect of free radical damage to our cells, as well as catechins and polyphenols. Taking Nature's Way Matcha Green Tea daily can help support the body's wellbeing and vitality.

Radiance Turmeric Gummies

Radiance Turmeric Gummies provide a concentrated extract of turmeric to support healthy joint function, joint comfort and general health and wellbeing. They are a convenient way to get the benefits of turmeric in a delicious 99.9 percent sugar-free gummie. Radiance Turmeric Gummies use highly concentrated turmeric, which is equivalent to 500mg of turmeric extract per gummie. Taken daily, they provide support for joint mobility and whole body vitality.

GO Healthy Turmeric 30,000+ 1-A-Day

GO Healthy's Go Turmeric 30,000+ 1-A-DAY provides a supreme strength of turmeric extract with the addition of BioPerine (black pepper) for increased absorption. Turmeric has been traditionally used in herbal practice for general health and wellbeing and superior antioxidant protection. Providing support for joint health, cardiovascular function and the digestive system, GO Turmeric 30,000+ 1-A-Day offers all-round support in an easy-to-take dose. Proudly made by GO Healthy in New Zealand from select imported ingredients.

Sukin Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub and Sukin Super Greens Detoxifying Sheet Mask

Enter the world of superfood benefits with Sukin's Super Greens range. The Super Greens are derived from botanicals and antioxidants, delivering increased hydration for radiant and glowing skin. The range blends kale, spirulina, parsley and chlorella, combined with nourishing acai, goji and many more superfoods for glowing skin.

Blistex Hemp & Shea Hydration Lip Balm

Blistex Hemp & Shea Hydration Lip Balm is an intensely hydrating lip-care formula that lips love, combining hemp seed oil, rich in omega fatty acid, and shea butter to moisturise for up to 24 hours. Hemp & Shea Hydration boosts moisture for noticeably smoother and softer lips, and has a delicious vanilla flavour with a hint of mint.

Vital Vegan Pea & Hemp Plant Protein

Vital Pea & Hemp Plant Protein contains all nine essential amino acids, which are not produced naturally by our bodies but play vital roles in our biological processes. The blend is all-natural and is suitable for almost everyone, being gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly. It has a high protein concentration, supports increased energy and is easily digestible. It can be taken any time during the day and can be used to support weight management (containing less than 100 calories per serve) and support muscle recovery pre and post- workout. With a complete amino acid profile, the blend is so nutritious, it is the perfect snack replacement.

Wagner Vegan Hemp Seed Oil 1000mg

Hemp seeds provide a balanced plant-based source of omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids to support everyday health and wellbeing. Cold pressed hemp seed oil means the hemp seeds are not exposed to any added heat during the extraction process, so all beneficial compounds are retained. Wagner Vegan Hemp Seed Oil is made for general health and wellbeing, and was created for vegans and vegetarians.

Batiste Naturally Coconut Milk & Hemp Seed Oil Dry Shampoo

Batiste Naturally Plant Powered Dry Shampoo with coconut milk and hemp extracts helps calm flyaways and frizzy hair. Harness the power of Mother Nature with this plant-powered dry shampoo. Give your hair a spritz between washes to gently remove excess oil and restore movement. And the bonus? This can uses 40 percent less packaging, meaning you can lower your environmental impact and look fabulous.

Trilogy Hemphip Balancing Oil

This lightweight replenishing facial beauty oil is designed to nourish and balance combination skin. Hemphip is Trilogy's unique antioxidant and omega-rich blend of hemp, rosehip, grape and jojoba seed oils, formulated to rebalance and nourish your complexion, along with olive oil to hydrate. Lemon myrtle helps reduce shine and salicylic acid mildly exfoliates dull and rough-looking skin for a clearer complexion. This light beauty oil quickly absorbs to nourish and clarify without leaving any oily residue.

Andalou CannaCell Dreamy Night Cream and Andalou CannaCell Happy Day Cream

Amplify your pure, natural beauty with Andalou's CannaCell range of protective anti-pollution skincare. Specially formulated to help fight free radicals, prevent oxidative damage and shield skin from UV rays, pollution and other environmental aggressors, its hemp creams, oils and more promote optimal skin health. All products within this collection feature THC-free hemp stem cells, extracted from the mature stalk of the hemp plant. Blended with pure organic hemp seed oil, these fruit stem cells deliver a powerful cocktail of vitamins, proteins and omega-3 and 6 fatty acids that boost skin moisture, radiance and overall health.

Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. If you are suffering cold and flu symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Vitamins and minerals are supplementary to and not a replacement for a balanced diet. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise.

