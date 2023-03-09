Shop the product: Have you tried these products for supporting sleep?

Did you sleep well last night? Perhaps these products may help you reach the blissful land of nod.

Restful sleep is key to good health and vitality. If you need a little support with drifting off to the land of nod, check out some of the great products at Chemist Warehouse.

SUPPLIED Ethical Nutrients Mega Magnesium Night powder 272g - $79.99 and Ethical Nutrients Mega Magnesium Night Tablets 50 Tablets 126g - $39.99.

Ethical Nutrients Mega Magnesium Night Powder and Ethical Nutrients Mega Magnesium Night Tablets

Ethical Nutrients Mega Magnesium Night has been meticulously crafted to help support you as you unwind at the end of a long day and calm your mind when it is racing. It supports muscles when they feel tense, so you can wind down both physically and mentally. It's been formulated for consumption as part of your night-time routine to help you prepare for sleep, and because it supports both your body and mind, you can rest assured.

Metagenics NZ, Auckland

SUPPLIED Sleep Drops Adults 30mL - $31.99.

SleepDrops for Adults

SleepDrops for Adults offers exceptional support for turning off your busy mind. All products in the SleepDrops specialist sleep portfolio are research-based. The original 30ml formulations were all professionally developed over seven years by SleepDrops, leading New Zealand naturopathic sleep experts. They often consult to sports stars, business leaders and busy people who need support with sleeping, and offer science-based advice and sleep coaching to support restful sleep, so you can rest assured you are in expert hands.

SleepDrops, Auckland

SUPPLIED The Good Vitamin Co Adult Good Chamomile Sleep 60 Soft-Chews - $19.99.

The Good Vitamin Co Good Chamomile Sleep Soft-Chews

Life is too short to deal with stress, fatigue and a mind that won't stop buzzing! Enjoy the quality sleep you deserve, the natural way, with this restful chamomile supplement. With the added benefit of magnesium, the delicious soft chew will support your body to relax and heal after a busy day, supporting the bliss of undisturbed sleep. A good night's rest is finally within your reach!

The Good Vitamin Co, Auckland

SUPPLIED GO Healthy Pro Ashwagandha Sleep 60 Vege Capsules - $39.99.

GO Healthy Pro Ashwagandha Sleep Capsules

Ashwagandha has been traditionally used for thousands of years to support the body in times of stress and sleep. GO Healthy Pro Ashwagandha Sleep is a specialised ashwagandha blend with valerian root, lavender oil and passionflower to relax the body, calm the mind and support a restful sleep. The advanced formula contains scientifically researched KSM-66 Ashwagandha to provide support during times of increased stress. Supplied in PlantCaps capsules for fast absorption, it is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Proudly made in New Zealand from select imported ingredients. Always read the label and use as directed. If symptoms persist see your healthcare professional. Proudly made by GO Healthy in New Zealand from select imported ingredients.

GO Healthy, WellingtonHealthcare NZ, Auckland

SUPPLIED Lifestream Magnesium Sleep Switch 60 VegeCapsules - $28.49.

Lifestream Magnesium Sleep Switch 60 VegeCapsules

If you need support for healthy sleep patterns, restful sleeping, staying asleep and switching off, Lifestream have created a powerful magnesium formula to help support you switching off and enjoying a deep restorative sleep. It contains Magnesium, Lemon Balm and Magnolia to support you to switch off, sleep well and wake up feeling refreshed.

Lifestream International NZ Ltd, Auckland

SUPPLIED Healtheries Sleep Original and Blackcurrant Tea 20 Bags - $3.99 each.

Healtheries Sleep Tea

Support to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed. Healtheries Sleep Tea in Chamomile & Passionflower, Chamomile & Passionflower with Blackcurrant, and Chamomile & Peppermint, is a caffeine-free combination of tranquil, comforting herbs to help you relax and unwind. Savour the rich blackcurrant aroma, underlaid with soothing passionflower, chamomile and lavender. Let the cares of the day fade away as you drift off to sleep.

Vitaco Health(NZ) Ltd, Auckland

SUPPLIED Thompson's Ashwagandha Complex Stress + Sleep 60 Tablets - $22.99.

Thompson's Ashwagandha Complex Stress + Sleep Tablets

Ashwagandha Complex Stress + Sleep is formulated with a herbal blend of ashwagandha, passionflower and lavender oil for stress and sleep support. It's traditionally used in Western herbal practice to support the body's adaptation to stress and restful sleep and relaxation.

Integria Healthcare NZ, Auckland

SUPPLIED Aveeno Active Naturals Stress Relief Body Wash Lavender, Chamomile and Ylang-Ylang Essences 354ml - $14.99 and Aveeno Active Naturals Stress Relief Moisturising Lotion Lavender, Chamomile and Ylang-Ylang Essences 354ml - $15.99.

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash and Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturising Lotion

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash and Moisturising Lotion calm and nourish normal and dry sensitive skin. The body wash combines soothing oat with the relaxing scents of lavender and essential chamomile and ylang-ylang oils. Formulated with prebiotic colloidal oatmeal, the moisturising lotion helps calm and relax and is clinically proven to moisturise for 24 hours. It is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, giving you healthier-looking skin from day one.

JNTL Consumer Health NZ, Auckland

SUPPLIED Bosistos Ultrasonic Tranquility Diffuser Exclusive - $59.99.

Bosisto's Tranquility Ultrasonic Diffuser

Switch off and relax with Bosisto's Ultrasonic Diffuser and Sleep Blend. The perfect way to transition at the end of your day, this soothing blend helps calm the body and mind to prepare for rest. The ultra-fine mist gently disperses the essential oils, leaving them in their natural state – the ideal way to enjoy aromatherapy.

CS & Company Ltd, Auckland

SUPPLIED Good Health Magnesium Sleep Cream 230g - $32.99.

Good Health Magnesium Sleep Cream

Good health Magnesium helps soothe the senses and supports a relaxing quality night time sleep with exclusive and unique ZechsteinTM magnesium and essential oils, including a gentle hint of chamomile, lavender and aloe vera. Magnesium Sleep Cream gently helps you to fall asleep naturally and supports relaxation, while having a calming effect on the muscles and mind. With no parabens and non-greasy format the cream is rapidly absorbed through the skin.

Good Health NZ, Auckland

SUPPLIED Otifleks GoodSleep Earplugs Small - $13.99.

Otifleks GoodSleep Sleeping Earplugs

These earplugs are produced from thermo-reactive elastomer – a soft, flexible material that matches your body temperature within four minutes, conforming to the unique bends, turns, bumps and twists of each individual's ear. Utilising the latest findings in ergonomic design and harnessing the power of thermo-reactive elastomer, the minimalist size of the GoodSleep leads to maximised comfort, blocking sound while you sleep.

JA Davey Ltd, Auckland

SUPPLIED Manicare Scented Sleep Mask Lavender - $14.49.

Manicare Scented Sleep Mask

Infused with lavender oil, which is known to support calmness, rest and relaxation, Manicare's Scented Sleep Mask is made from double-lined delicate satin fabric that is gentler on the skin than traditional material. The fabric uses micro-capsule technology to slowly release the lavender scent. Lavender oil is also known to support healthy sleep and sleep quality.

McPhersons Consumer Limited, NZ

SUPPLIED Byron Rejuvenate Bath Salts and Byron Relax Bath Salts 500G - $11.99 each.

Byron Rejuvenate Bath Salts and Byron Relax Bath Salts

Detox, rejuvenate and relax your mind and body by unwinding in a bath of warm water and Byron's mineral-enriched Epsom salts infused with multiple essential oils. Simply add Byron Epsom Salts to your bath for a soothing, indulgent escape.

CW NZ, Auckland Auckland

SUPPLIED Oil Garden Sleep No Lavender Pure Essential Oil Blend and Oil Garden Sleep No Lavender Pure Essential Oil Blend 25ml - $27.99 each.

Oil Garden Sleep Pure Essential Oil Blend and Sleep No Lavender Essential Oil Blend

Oil Garden's Natural Remedies Range harnesses the power of 100 percent-pure essential oils expertly blended to enhance health, wellbeing and mood, naturally. The brand's Sleep oils come in two blends, with or without lavender, to help you wind down and prepare for sleep.

Wilson Consumer Products, Auckland NZ, Auckland

