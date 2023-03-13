Shop the product: Noteworthy perfumes for 2023

There's something in the air! This fragrance collection reflects a range of moods, from fresh and fruity to seductive and sultry. Check out some of these great products available at Chemist Warehouse.

Lancôme Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum

Lancôme Idôle Aura is a sun-kissed floral perfume that exudes the essence of rose and dazzling jasmine, accented by a refreshing aroma of salted vanilla. Embodying the light and energy of within, the vibrant rose-golden heart design represents the core of our inner strength. Protected and safe, a white iridescent halo glows from the back of the fragrance bottle, protecting the heart and hugging the bottle to its very edges.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum

This emblematic fragrance by Giorgio Armani has notes of primofiore lemon, water jasmine and cedar for a woody citrus scent. Feel the rhythm of the waves with a burst of aquatic freshness and energy with primofiore lemon for a life lived to the fullest. Created with an amber woody base, followed by notes of petalled white jasmine, cedar and brown sugar. As deep and inviting as the ocean.

Elizabeth Arden Mediterranean Eau de Parfum

Mediterranean captures the ease of spirit and the pure natural beauty of Capri, Italy. Celebrating sunshine, clear blue skies and a warm ocean breeze, sensual florals combine with creamy woods to reflect the whispering waters and rich textures of the Mediterranean.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette

From the first hints of blackberry, Daisy Dream draws you in with an easy charm and an irresistible mix of jasmine flower and blue wisteria, drying down to a dreamy finish of white woods.

Calvin Klein Sheer Beauty Eau de Toilette

Calvin Klein Sheer Beauty is sparkling and carefree, with a pure, sexy confidence. The fragrance evokes the sensuality and delicacy of bare skin with its luminous floralcy and skin-like warmth.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Black Opium is the seductively intoxicating women's fragrance. The opening notes of adrenaline-rich coffee and the sweet sensuality of vanilla recline into the softness of white flowers, creating a long-lasting perfume.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Eau de Toilette

Succumb to the allure of Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb, an aromatic infusion of sensuousness and sophistication.Tailor-made from a heady blend of bergamot, pink pepper, cinnamon and tobacco, this evocative fragrance envokes feelings of warmth and adventure.

Davido Cool Water for Men Eau de Toilette

Inspired by the strength of the ocean, this iconic scent has been evoking that vital feeling of intense freshness for over 25 years. With its sparkling marine vitality, this legendary fragrance is the story of a swimmer who plunges into the water in a splendid dive and emerges re-energised.

JOOP! Homme Eau de Toilette

JOOP! Homme is a woody, floral fragrance that celebrates individuality and sensuality. The fragrance opens with fresh, citrusy top notes of orange blossom and bergamot as an enticing initial scent. It moves through to a spicy heart of cinnamon, warming through each individual note, before drying down to a lingering amber base. Hints of musk and tonka bean round off the fragrance to a sensual finish, bringing it to a bold conclusion.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette

Paco Rabanne's 1 Million is an expression of seduction, flamboyance and audacity. A luxury fragrance that embodies irresistible charm, with fresh spicy leather notes, giving a confident aroma to everyone who wears it. Immerse yourself in Paco Rabanne's gold universe with the 1 Million Eau de Toilette.

Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

A fresh yet sophisticated fragrance created from essential ingredients of the Mediterranean. It embodies the spirit of Versace For Men – it's charismatic, sophisticated and assured.

Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme Intenso Eau de Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana Intenso is an aromatic woody fragrance that exudes elegance, representing a contrast between clean, fresh and rich, warm aromas. Announced as the scent of pure instinct and emotion that is expressed freely, the fragrance is rooted in tradition, yet revels in the modern world.

