Recipe: Choc-drizzle muesli cups

Choc-drizzle muesli cups from the cook book: Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Pan Macmillan, $44.99.

One of the best things you can do for your wellbeing is to eat fewer processed foods – especially when it comes to snacking. Having something readily available that is wholesome and homemade is a win-win. Stick to simple, fresh ingredients and notice the health benefits.

These muesli cups are the ultimate lunchbox snack! Nut-free, sesame-free and gluten-free, they are perfect for kids and adults alike as an afternoon treat.

Choc-drizzle muesli cups

Makes 12 / Gluten-free

Ingredients:

25g (1 cup) puffed rice

25g (1 cup) puffed quinoa

1⁄2 tsp sea salt flakes, plus extra to serve (optional)

80ml (1⁄3 cup) maple syrup

50g (1⁄3 cup) hemp seeds

80ml (1⁄3 cup) coconut oil

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

200g (1 cup) buckinis or buckwheat groats

3 tbsp vegan chocolate chips

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C fan-forced. Grease a 12-hole cupcake tin (silicone moulds work best for easy removal). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Combine all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips in a large bowl. Divide the mixture between the holes of the cupcake tin, then bake for 20 minutes or until lightly golden.

3. Allow the muesli cups to cool in the muffin trays, then turn out onto the prepared baking tray.

4. Melt the chocolate chips in a microwave on high for 1 minute. Gently stir the melted chocolate, then, using a spoon, drizzle the chocolate over the muesli cups. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to set, then sprinkle with a little extra salt just before serving, if you like.

5. The muesli cups will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

