Recipe: Simple apple and blackberry crumble

Always save room for dessert, especially if it is packed with berry goodness.

Berries are high in antioxidants and are a fabulous healthy treat for babies and toddlers too. Keep a stash of berries in your fridge or freezer to use in smoothies, desserts, baking or to scatter over pancakes or waffles. If blackberries are unavailable, use whatever is in season.

Here is a wholesome berry inspired dessert that's perfect any time of the year. It's also generous enough to serve at your next dinner party. You'll love the crunch of the crumble and it tastes so good paired with a creamy vegan ice cream.

Simple apple & blackberry crumble

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 Granny Smith apples (about 400g)

125g blackberries

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1⁄3 tsp ground cinnamon

Crumble topping:

100g (1 cup) rolled oats

150g (1 cup) wholemeal flour

2 tbsp hemp seeds

30g (1⁄2 cup) coconut flakes

60g (1⁄2 cup) coconut sugar

125g (1⁄2 cup) vegan butter, chopped

To serve (optional):

Natural coconut yoghurt

Vegan vanilla ice cream

Oat pouring cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan-forced. Line a baking tray with paper and lightly grease a 20cm baking dish.

2. Place the crumble topping ingredients in a large bowl and use your fingers to rub the vegan butter through the dry ingredients to form a rough crumble. Transfer to the prepared tray and spread out in an even layer. Bake for 7 minutes or until lightly toasted.

3. Meanwhile, peel, core and julienne the apples and place them in the baking dish with the blackberries, lemon juice, coconut sugar and cinnamon. Toss together to coat all of the fruit in the sugar mixture.

4. Scatter the crumble topping over the fruit and spread it out in an even layer. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the crumble is golden and crisp.

5. Serve the crumble warm by itself or with coconut yoghurt, vegan ice cream or oat cream.

An edited extract from Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Pan Macmillan, $44.99.