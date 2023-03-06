Budget-friendly beauty hacks

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Whether you've found yourself in a makeup rut or just feel like you need a refresh, there are plenty of easy ways to update your look that don't cost a fortune.

Prime time

Our skin can experience all kinds of changes at any given moment, thanks to hormones, the environment, stress and ageing. This can often mean the foundation you've been happily using for years suddenly isn't sitting right and doesn't look as good as it used to. If you're not quite ready to change the formulation, try a primer. These are designed to create a smooth, hydrated base for your foundation, which helps it last as long as possible and give a flawless finish. The right primer can also address specific skin issues – mattifying oilier complexions, nourishing dry ones and even colour-correcting redness and dark circles.

Dream cream

Cream products are having a moment, and for good reason. They're multi purpose, incredibly quick and easy to apply, hydrating, and absolutely perfect in warmer weather. They blend into skin for a very natural-looking finish and are a firm favourite of makeup artists, as well as the time-poor. If you currently use a powder blush, try a cream version. Tap it into the apples of your cheeks and blend it quickly in an upwards motion – you can also use it on your lips and eyelids for a rosy glow. Forget fussy blending with powder eye shadow – just swipe a golden cream onto your lids in five seconds flat.

Ace your base

Thanks to a resurgence in the power of good skincare during the pandemic, the trend for thick, heavy foundation has taken a back seat. Skin is in! Although it can feel a little scary if you are used to a heavy coverage, a lighter touch is much more modern and flattering. Try a sheer fluid foundation, a BB Cream or a tinted moisturiser and apply it with your fingers or a stippling brush for a fresh and glowy finish.

Go tubing

Tubing mascara is the future. It boasts all the benefits of waterproof mascara – amazing length, definition and hold with absolutely no smudging – but is super easy to remove at the end of the day. The formulation coats lashes and creates tiny polymer tubes around each, which last all day and will not flake or transfer. All it takes to get it off before bed is a soak in lukewarm water, then with a little gentle pressure, each tube slides right off.

Set and forget

For your next night out, daytime event or busy work day, take your makeup to the next level by spritzing your finished look with a setting spray. These mists are not just hydrators, they contain ingredients that create a clear film on your face – a barrier that keeps everything in place for as long as you need it and truly gives a professional-looking finish.