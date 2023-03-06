How to be fit at any age

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Yoga practitioner Steph Nelson believes that the key to longevity is to move your body every day. "If you're trying to be active and fit, a variety of things is probably the healthiest approach," she says. "Just like in anything – a balanced diet, balanced exercise and a range of modalities."

In her case, daily yoga combined with regular walking helps to keep her strong and supple. Back in her mid-20s, after a lifetime of competitive gymnastics and classical ballet, the American-born Waiheke Islander took up running and tennis, but being naturally hyper-mobile, she gravitated towards yoga. "At first I didn't get it," she says with a laugh, "whereas now I have to have it in my life."

This dedication to maintaining a regular fitness regime is something she believes is the secret to wellbeing, rather than the notion that one type of exercise is better than the other. "Obviously, I am a yoga teacher, so I think yoga is great because it is weight-bearing, has strength and flexibility all in one package, and you're moving your body in a lot of diﬀerent ways," she says. "Pilates is similar because you are putting yourself in a diﬀerent relationship to gravity – you might be lying down, you might be sitting, you might be standing up."

Research shows that building up a ﬁtness routine slowly and steadily, then sticking to it and making it non-negotiable, is a sureﬁre way to bring more health and vitality into your life. Exercise can help ease age-related inﬂammation and reduce the risk of developing degenerative diseases and losing muscle mass.

Jessie Casson Meditation and breathwork can be beneficial to help with managing stress and anxiety.

Now in her fifties, Steph stresses that the more you can change the way your body is moving, the better. "Swimming is probably the best type of high-intensity exercise you can do because it's not weight-bearing in the same way that running or cycling is, especially on your lower limbs. Ultimately, it's the maintenance of activity that will really make a diﬀerence."

Alongside teaching yoga, Steph has a PhD in Immunology and is pursuing a second PhD in the Brain Dynamics Lab at Auckland University's School of Psychology. Her research is focused on the beneficial effects of yoga on the brain and cognition depending on where you are age-wise.

"We know exercise is good for anxiety, depression and mood swings. What my students and I have experienced is that when you feel more relaxed, generally speaking, you can manage stress and feel clearer in terms of how to make decisions."

Meditation and breathwork can also achieve this, and when these are combined with regular workouts, the benefits are twofold. "You can bring consciousness to any activity," says Steph.

The real key is to keep moving and try to do something every day, without leaving days out. "I walk and I do yoga and I try to do one or both of those every day," she says. "From a ﬁtness point of view, that is a huge part of it. It's not just ﬁtness for the sake of ﬁtness, it has to be for your overall wellbeing."

20s

"Most people can do almost anything in their twenties," says Steph. "Starting in the teenage years, most kids are pretty active and playing sport, and once they move into their adult life, and are maybe involved in university, they've still got a lot of energy." This is also the time your metabolism is at its highest. "If you're in your 20s and 30s and you have lots of energy and you want to have a really physical workout experience then the more intense yoga styles would be great – vinyasa, hot yoga, ashtanga – where there is a flowing sequence of yoga and breath together and you start to get a sweat and have the cardiovascular benefits."

30s

"You can build muscle quite quickly in your younger years," says Steph. "It's not until your mid-thirties that your recovery rate takes longer." Around this time, some women may also move their focus to raising children. "When you are incorporating pregnancy, recovery and breastfeeding all within that package, maintenance becomes super important," she says. If you are pressed for time, circuit training or HIIT classes maximise gym time and are a great mix of cardio and resistance. Building muscle is also key in this decade, though it starts to become a little harder. "You stress and create damage and then you repair. That's the cycle in layman's terms, and around the mid-thirties that rate of repair and recovery changes and it takes longer, therefore becoming harder to build muscle as easily." Adding in some weights or ashtanga yoga can be hugely beneficial.

40s

Hormones start to come into play in the forties and beyond, while mobility can decline and flexibility can be a challenge. "Muscle tends to get a lot of emphasis, but your connective tissues and joints are also impacted by physical activity," says Steph. "We tend to ignore them until an injury happens, such as a sprain or strain, or you break something." Staying mobile or building on a regular routine will come into its own during these years, but don't forget that it's never too late to start, or to return to exercise after a hiatus.

50s

"When you get to be in your fifties, it's really important to have a moderate level of exercise, but I also think you need to balance it out," says Steph. "You need to add in more of a rest, like yin or restorative yoga. Meditation can provide that, but the nice thing about yoga is that it has both the physical component and a specific focus on the breath, and internalization, rather than your senses just being projected outward." Exercises that work on balance, and are more 'functional' can help ease stiff backs and achy knees.

60s+

"I have fabulous students as inspiration who are in their seventies and are still doing amazing things, because you can always benefit from any type of physical activity," says Steph. "You've just got to keep moving. Building muscle gets harder as you age, but it's also common sense. You need to get enough sleep. You need a balanced and nutrient-rich diet. It's not exactly the same for each person, so what's going to be good for one person may not be as good for another, which is why individualised approaches are key."