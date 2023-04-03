Seven gut supporting products we’re loving

Support your digestion from the inside out, with these helpful products from Chemist Warehouse.

1. Inner Health Plus

2. Inner Health Plus Dairy Free

Every day the balance of bacteria in your gut is put through its paces. What you eat and drink and other lifestyle choices you make can disrupt your gut ecosystem and, ultimately, you. Luckily, there are small changes you can make to promote the biodiversity of your gut flora to support your daily bodily functions and whole-body health. Inner Health Plus and Inner Health Plus Dairy Free support the maintenance of a normal healthy gastrointestinal system, digestive function, healthy immune system and general wellbeing. The Inner Health Plus range supports levels of the good bacteria lactobacillus and bifidobacteria in the digestive system.

3. Metamucil

Metamucil is a multi-health fibre made with 100 percent natural psyllium. It maintains regularity and supports a healthy gut. Take Metamucil daily to help maintain regularity and improve your health in four ways: it helps you feel lighter and more active, helps your gut's natural toxin removal process via its cleansing effect, helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels, and is a daily cleanser for your insides.

4. Life Space Probiotic For 60+ Years

The digestive system microbiome contains a diverse range of bacterial species. Life-Space Probiotic for 60+ Years contains 15 strains of beneficial bacteria and supports a healthy digestive system. It contains high levels of bifidobacteria, which may decline naturally in people over the age of 60 years. It's specifically formulated to support healthy immune system function in the elderly, support digestive system health, maintain immune system health, support healthy bowel function, help good gut flora balance, and support the maintenance of healthy digestive flora following the use of antibiotics.

5. Red Seal Activated Charcoal

We are fortunate to live in a country where good food is plentiful, but sometimes we are guilty of overindulging. For those times when you think you may have eaten something that does not agree with your digestion, luckily there's Red Seal Activated Charcoal to support digestive health – it is very helpful in cases of bloating and flatulence. Made from pharmaceutical grade charcoal, sourced from coconut, Red Seal Activated Charcoal settles and calms the stomach.

6. Anchor Digestion Support Milk Powder

Anchor Digestion Support is a high-quality New Zealand milk powder that is a great source of calcium, with added dietary fibre to support gut health, when enjoyed as part of a healthy varied diet. Plus, it has one billion probiotic DR10 in every serve. This is a healthy and convenient option for you and your family that's simple to make and easily incorporated into daily routines – just add water.

7. Two Islands Happy Gut

Combining a high dose of glutamine with soothing herbs including slippery elm, chamomile and ginger, Two Islands Happy Gut powder supports gut health and overall digestion for a happy gut. Formulated to nourish and support gut lining integrity, this specialised blend helps to reduce bloating and supports digestive comfort. With organic prebiotic apple fibre and chia seeds, Happy Gut provides a good source of fibre to support healthy digestive function and promote the growth and activity of good gut bacteria – all wrapped up in a drink that tastes like spiced apple pie.

