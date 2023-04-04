5 simple tips for intuitive eating

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Listening to your body is one of the most important things you can do for your health. In her new book Your Weight is Not the Problem, nutritionist Lyndi Cohen emphasises the profound benefits of intuitive eating.

Rather than relying on outdated diet culture and restrictive food rules, she encourages people to listen to their body's natural hunger and fullness cues, and to eat in a way that feels nourishing and satisfying.

While diets are easy to start, they're hard to follow in the long term. Intuitive eating is the opposite. It can be harder to start, as you need to take time to learn what hunger feels like for you and notice patterns.

With just a touch of practice, it's easier to stick to the longer you do it. In time, you'll find you can more seamlessly distinguish when you're hungry or full.

Here are five of Lyndi's insights on how to develop a healthy, balanced relationship with food and your body.

1. What is hunger?

When you next get hungry, note down the sensations you feel in your body, trying your best to describe them. Do the same thing after you've eaten to help identify what fullness feels like for you. A key part of eating intuitively is to ask yourself, "Am I hungry?" It's the equivalent of Marie Kondo's question, "Does this spark joy?" Often, we eat because it's meal time or we're bored. Asking yourself if you're hungry can help you eat according to your body's energy needs.

2. Eat when you're hungry

Remind yourself: "Anytime I feel hungry, I am allowed to eat." This is an important thing to take on board if you want to flick off the starvation switch and help your body realise there is no hold-back on food. It can help your body feel that its essential need to eat enough food is being satisfied.

3. Notice your patterns

With time, you'll notice some patterns emerging. Become curious about these patterns and how long it takes you to move from peckish on the hunger scale to comfortably hungry. For example, it may take about one hour to 90 minutes to go from peckish to hungry, which is handy to know so that, in the real world, feeling peckish could act as a notification, reminding you to think about getting food soon.

4. Comfortably full

In an ideal world, you try to stop eating when you feel comfortably full, which is a seven to eight on the hunger scale. This won't always happen. You might still eat until you feel stuffed. As you practise intuitive eating, abandoning those diet rules and trusting that "anytime I am hungry, I am allowed to eat", you may find it easier to happily stop eating when you reach that comfortably full spot.

5. Intuitive eating isn't a diet rule

It's tempting to want to do intuitive eating perfectly! Butthis isn't yet another diet rule. You don't need to get it right all the time. And you won't.

Sometimes there will be seriously delicious chocolate cake that you won't want to miss, so you'll ending up feeling more full than is comfortable. Likewise, you might forget to eat or have a shift that runs late, meaning you are more hungry than you'd like by the time you eat. This is okay. This is life. Remember, none of us is a robot. Simply aim to become more curious about waxing and waning hunger levels, to eat according to your appetite and then be compassionate and curious when it doesn't happen.



An edited extract from Your Weight is Not the Problem by Lyndi Cohen. Murdoch Books, RRP$32.99.

Some basic physical sensations that can help you recognise hunger

A grumble in your stomach

An empty feeling in your stomach

Hunger pangs or stomach pains

A weird gut feeling that it's time to eat

Fatigue

Declining concentration

Lightheadedness

Anger

Crankiness or feeling edgy

Headache

Feeling shaky

The first four sensations on the list tend to happen at the earlier stages of hunger, while some of the more intense experiences (fatigue and onwards) can happen when you're already quite intensely hungry.