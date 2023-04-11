Why gardening can be a natural mood booster

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

There is little doubt that for gardening aficionados, communing with nature is a soul-seeking enterprise. For some, this grounding activity involves tending a backyard flower or vege patch. For others, joining a community garden has the two-fold benefit of producing food for the whānau while learning green-fingered skills alongside fellow plant lovers.

However you choose to get your hands dirty, research shows that spending time around plants has a positive effect on mental health and emotional wellbeing as well as reducing stress, and alleviating anxiety and depression.

For gardening writer Rachel Clare, time spent pottering around in her Henderson, Auckland, section benefits her mental clarity and her physical wellbeing. "I am obsessed with flowers and I also grow herbs and veges," she says. "I like to eat organic produce but it's expensive, so I focus on growing foods we like to eat that typically get sprayed a lot, such as celery and strawberries. We keep bees, so we avoid using synthetic chemicals. I also like to reduce plastic waste by growing my own greens. Sustainability is hugely important to us, and about three years ago we built a glasshouse out of recycled windows, where I grow seedlings. It's my special place and I love it!"

Green outlook

Research confirms that natural spaces trigger feelings of joy – there is evidence that simply showing people pictures of nature can improve their mood. "We all need green time, particularly children growing up in a device-loaded world," Rachel says. As a mum of two, she recommends spending at least half an hour outside everyday. "We don't always manage it, but I try – even if I have to bribe them to get them out the door!" Rachel says gardening is good for everyone. "Studies show that putting your hands in the dirt increases your serotonin levels because of contact with a soil bacterium called Mycobacterium vaccae that triggers the release of this happy chemical in our brain."

Homegrown gym

Who doesn't love a bit of accidental exertion? "That's another wonderful benefit of it," says Rachel. "You're bending and stretching and using a lot of different muscles by moving your body around." Carrying wheelbarrows of compost, weeding, planting and digging can be a full body workout that increases stamina, burns calories and helps to keep you supple.

Therapeutic benefits

"Gardening reconnects us with the natural world," Rachel says, "and I think this is hugely therapeutic because being outside engages all your senses. Many of us are suffering from nature deficit disorder. We are part of nature, and I think that people forget that. Try sitting in a garden and just observing what's going on around you – listen to birds, look at leaves rustling, rub a piece of lavender between your fingers."

Wood vibrations

While Rachel admits she finds meditation difficult – "my mind is too busy!" – and doesn't talk to plants, she has been described as a plant empath. "I know this makes me sound like a total hippie but I definitely sense energy in plants," she says. "They're alive! I find it soothing looking at trees moving in the wind and imagining they're moving all by themselves. I guess that's a form of meditation for me." Her advice for the novice gardener is simple. "Just give it a go! Grow what you love, and even if you don't feel like going outside, start by pulling out a few weeds, and the next thing you know, two hours will have gone by. Gardening is very absorbing."