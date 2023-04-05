It's suggested that the ingredients, chemicals and compounds found in chocolate can affect the brain and body in a plethora of positive ways.

Should we feel guilty about eating chocolate? Absolutely not, says baker Petra Galler, author of new cookbook Butter, Butter.

There is a very good reason chocolate is called the love drug, and it's not just down to clever marketing. It's suggested that the ingredients, chemicals and compounds found in this heavenly confection affect the brain and body in a plethora of pleasurable ways.

The Maya, Toltec and Aztec people were the first to cultivate the cacao tree more than 3000 years ago and it was considered to be the food of the gods. To me, chocolate very much falls into the sacred category.

So what is it about chocolate that makes it feel so supremely comforting? Research shows that it might improve feelings of depression and anxiety due to the release of that feel-good brain chemical: dopamine. There is also abundant research that imbibing this delicious treat boosts cognitive function, and many studies claim chocolate may be an anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory superfood.

But beware: not all chocolate is created equal. As partial as I am to an intoxicatingly sweet milky number (longtime Dairy Milk fangirl), if I am trying to behave, then it's dark all the way.

Dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants – more so than the virtuous blueberry, which, in my opinion, is the most lacklustre member of the berry family. It's also rich in fibre and iron, and there's significant research suggesting that those who consume a modest amount of dark chocolate could be at less risk of heart disease.

Health benefits aside, I have always been partial to a good dose of extravagance, and for me that is what chocolate encompasses. It is rich, indulgent and celebratory, and no matter how often I eat it (a tidbit I will keep to myself!), it always feels like a treat. When the day has been tough or the world is feeling ever so slightly bleak, there is something about chocolate that instantly lifts me.

As a chef, I am so lucky that my job requires me to literally be less than a metre away from chocolate at any given time – it is very seldom that I have an unhappy day in the kitchen.

I come from a long line of chocolate lovers. Zaza, my beloved paternal grandmother, was not much of a cook, and even less of a baker. The only cake she did make regularly was a Polish coffee cake. To be honest, it was a rather dry affair, with the main saving grace being a thick chocolate vein running through the middle. Poppa, my grandfather, got into the bad habit of waking up early, sneaking into the kitchen and extracting every skerrick of chocolate from the middle before carefully pushing the cake back together, in a rather poor attempt to hide the evidence. Familial similarities come in many forms!

It is said that the same part of the brain registers both food and love. So is it possible that chocolate blurs this line? Is this why it is so good for the soul? I'm going to go with a very firm yes!"