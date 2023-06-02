Shop the product: Powerhouse supplements for men

Gentleman, kick-start your engines with these powerhouse supplements formulated just for you – part of the extensive range available at Chemist Warehouse.

He range

He is a leader in men's health, with products developed for men to support their speciﬁc health concerns. From around age 35, men experience a gradual reduction in testosterone levels. This range contains naturally derived formulas with a blend of herbs, vitamins and minerals to support men through every phase of their lives. The He range includes products that speciﬁcally provide support during stress and mental exhaustion, support for deep restful sleep, and various health concerns men face during midlife.

Good Health Zinc Melts

Zinc can be a common nutrient deﬁciency, so support your body's natural zinc with this important supplement. Good Health Zinc Melts are delicious vanilla berry-ﬂavoured tablets that dissolve in the mouth using advanced sublingual technology. Zinc is an essential mineral used throughout the body for many functions, including supporting the maintenance of a healthy immune system. It also supports hormonal health and skin repair. The addition of vitamin A further supports zinc absorption in the body.

Swisse Hair Nutrition For Men

This product supports healthy hair and nourishes the scalp. The premium formula contains targeted nutrients to support hair follicle health and strong healthy hair in men. Ingredients include saw palmetto, zinc and biotin, to support healthy testosterone levels and their by-product dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which inﬂuences hair growth.

Caruso's Prostate Mate

Caruso's Prostate Mate contains Pygeum which may support healthy prostate function. Caruso's Prostate Mate also contains Saw palmetto and Lycopene. Saw palmetto may help support the health of the prostate gland. Lycopene is an antioxidant which may help protect the prostate gland from free radical damage.

Menevit Pre-conception Sperm Health

This supplement is specially formulated to support sperm health for couples planning pregnancy. It contains a range of antioxidants that support sperm production and sperm motility and reduce free radicals in the body. When preparing for pregnancy, it's not just women who account for a couple's fertility. It is important for men to be in good health too. Menevit is scientiﬁcally formulated to help improve your chances of conception, by supporting sperm health. It contains a unique combination of antioxidants, including vitamin C, zinc, folic acid and lycopene, vitamin E and selenium, which support sperm production, motility and testosterone levels.

Healtheries Men's Multi

We all know that a healthy, balanced diet is the best way to get the vitamins and minerals our bodies need. But for some men it can be hard to get enough necessary nutrients. Healtheries Men's Multi with probiotics is a high-potency one-a-day multivitamin and mineral supplement speciﬁcally formulated to help support busy New Zealand men with the nutrients they need. This tablet provides high-potency B vitamins and ginseng to support performance and energy levels, plus selenium and zinc to support sexual health. The addition of a probiotic provides digestive and immune support.

