Shop the product: Discover the secret to calm and healthy skin

It can be tough to preserve the moisture in your skin in the cooler months. Give your winter complexion a boost with these nourishing products from Chemist Warehouse.

SUPPLIED La Roche Posay Lipikar Baume AP+ Body Balm 200ml - $29.99 and La Roche Posay Lipikar Baume AP+ Body Balm 400ml - $42.49.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet, La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume

You will not need to worry about drying out your skin each time you take a shower. This soap-free formulation contains La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, which is naturally soothing and does not cause any discomfort to your sensitive skin. Suitable even for newborns, the nourishing cleansing body wash will help reduce severe dryness and allow for skin repair. Massage it gently onto moist skin and rinse to reveal fresh and soothed skin. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume is perfect for very dry and atopic skin since it helps restore the damaged skin barrier, works against irritation and itching, and helps reduce the frequency of ﬂare-ups.

SUPPLIED Hope's Relief Itchy Dry Skin Cream 60g - $21.99.

Hope's Relief Itchy Dry Skin Cream

A natural, non-steroid, fast- acting cream, Hope's Relief Itchy Dry Skin Cream is known to soothe oﬀ and control all sorts of itching sensations. In addition, it promotes and supports fast skin repair. It's an eﬀective all-natural cream containing ﬁve herbal extracts which rapidly absorbs into the skin, penetrating deep to moisturise and soften. The quick absorption of this cream makes it an ideal choice for any skin prone to itchiness. It brings instant relief, moisturises your skin, and makes it feel smoother.

SUPPLIED Aveeno Skin Renewal Exfoliating Scrub 225g - $16.99.

Aveeno Skin Renewal Exfoliating Scrub

This scrub gently cleanses and resurfaces skin by removing dead skin cells for more radiant, smooth, healthy-looking skin. The colloidal oat scrub with natural plant-based exfoliators is formulated with gentle PHA exfoliant clinically proven to reﬁne uneven skin tone and texture without disrupting the skin's barrier, revealing softer and smoother skin. Pair with Aveeno Skin Renewal Smoothing Lotion, a non-greasy lotion that visibly improves uneven skin texture and tone with 24-hour hydration.

SUPPLIED Ego QV Ceramides Cream 500g - $24.29.

Ego QV Ceramides Range

The QV Ceramides range contains scientiﬁcally developed triple-ceramide formulas with added niacinamide and glycerin to help support the skin's natural barrier for a healthy, glowing complexion. The moisturising and pH balanced cleanser, triple moisturising lotion and triple moisturising cream are perfect for both the face and body and are suitable for those with sensitive, eczema-prone and acne-prone skin. The range is soap, fragrance and colour free, pH balanced, non-comedogenic so it won't block pores and is dermatologically tested.

SUPPLIED Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil 200ml - $15.29.

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Shower Oil

Suited to dry skin, this shower oil helps to nourish, soothe and preserve the skin barrier instantly. It soothes and protects against external stress thanks to its exclusive formula made up of plant biolipids, niacinamide and patented Skin Barrier Therapy. Plant biolipids are lipids similar to those found in the skin and relieve the sensation of tightness, reduce irritations and strengthen the skin, thanks to the intake of superfatting molecules which immediately recreate the skin's protective ﬁlm. Great for use in either the shower or bath.

SUPPLIED Grahams C+ Eczema & Dermatitis Cream 50g - $16.99.

Grahams Natural Skin C+ Cream

This naturally hydrating cream relieves symptoms of dry, itchy skin. Containing active mānuka honey, it reduces skin irritation and relieves itchy skin. C+ Cream aims to calm the skin, while alleviating the symptoms of dry, irritated, itchy and cracked skin, by providing moisture and creating a protective barrier.

SUPPLIED Dermal Therapy Lip Balm Stick 4.8g -$6.99.

Dermal Therapy Lip Balm Original

Looking for a lip balm to soothe dry, chapped lips? This is a concentrated formula containing a synergistic blend of ingredients specially designed to hydrate and soften severely dry and chapped lips. It delivers intense hydration to keep lips smooth and healthy-looking.

SUPPLIED DermaVeen Extra Hydration Gentle Soap Free Wash 1.25 Litre Exclusive Size - $19.99 and DermaVeen Extra Hydration Gentle Soap Free Wash 1 Litre - $20.00.

DermaVeen Extra Hydration Gentle Soap-Free Wash and DermaVeen Extra Hydration Intensive Moisturising Lotion

Not only are these products free from common irritants, but they are also formulated with OatActiv+, natural ﬁnely milled oat from the avena sativa plant – known as colloidal oatmeal. Oﬀering a host of dermatological beneﬁts, colloidal oatmeal is scientiﬁcally proven to help hydration, ﬁght dryness, restore the protective barrier and help soothe skin prone to itch and irritation.

SUPPLIED Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 1 Litre - $28.99.

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion

Formulated to moisturise and protect dry, sensitive skin, this lotion contains emollients and humectants proven to bind water to the skin and prevent moisture loss. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a non-greasy lotion ideal for everyday total body moisturisation, lighter in texture than the Cetaphil Moisturising Cream.

SUPPLIED Moogoo Natural Full Cream Moisturiser 200g - $18.99.

MooGoo Natural Full Cream Moisturiser

This delicious moisturiser is full of natural oils that are high in the types of fatty acids healthy skin needs. These help to hydrate, moisturise and pamper dry skin. MooGoo also chucked in some milk protein to help increase skin elasticity, which keeps skin looking young, supple and smooth. The combination of apple cider vinegar and natural pear and vanilla fragrance gives this cream a delightful smell. This product is for absolutely everyone, including babies and those with sensitive skin, so rub it on whenever and wherever your skin could use a little love.

SUPPLIED CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser 473ml - $19.99.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

Developed with dermatologists to cleanse and refresh the skin without over-stripping it or leaving it feeling tight and dry, this cleanser features three types of essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and help strengthen the protective skin barrier. The non-comedogenic face wash is an eﬀective yet non-irritating way to start oﬀ any skincare regime for normal to dry skin-and it uses MVE technology to provide 24 hours of hydration.

SUPPLIED Vaseline Expert Care Dry Skin Rescue Advanced Strength Body Lotion 550ml - $12.99.

Vaseline Expert Care Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion

Dry and irritated skin can be tough to deal with. Vaseline understands this and has used over a century's worth of expertise to create a range of moisturisers to strengthen the skin and tackle the symptoms of dryness from ﬁrst use. Try Dry Skin Rescue for advanced moisturisation that restores the appearance of dry skin in 5 days by improving elasticity and soothing sensitive skin.

