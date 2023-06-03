Sensitive skin? No problem. These products are here to help

If your skin needs a little more TLC than most, go gentle with these soothing solutions from Chemist Warehouse.

SUPPLIED La Roche Posay Toleriane Caring Wash 200ml - $29.99 and La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream 20ml - $38.99.

1. La Roche-Posay Toleriane range

La Roche-Posay is known for its sensitive skin-friendly formulas, but the La Roche-Posay Toleriane line is where the brand really steps it up when it comes to treating, healing and protecting sensitive skin. The Toleriane range is perfect for those who have searched far and wide for high-quality skincare products that don't irritate, as this range includes cleansers, serums, moisturisers and eye treatments that are suitable for even the most sensitive of skin.

SUPPLIED Avene Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum 30ml - $53.99.

2. Avène Hydrance Boost Serum

An intense hydrating serum enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and Avène thermal spring water. Its gentle formula, rich in niacinamide, is made of 96% natural origin ingredients, for a fresh, non-greasy, non-sticky, ultralight gel water texture. Apply with your ﬁngertips, leaving a sensation of water on the skin. This anti-dullness face serum boosts hydration levels for smooth, healthy-looking skin.

SUPPLIED Sukin Skin Relief Cream Cleanser 125ml Pump and Sukin Skin Relief Facial Mist 125ml - $8.39 each.

3. Sukin Skin Relief range

Prebiotics inﬂuence our microbiome in various ways, from general health and wellbeing to digestion and even our minds. Prebiotics are considered as food for the good bacteria in our bodies and on our skin. Essentially, the more you feed the good bacteria, the stronger it becomes. Seeing its incredible beneﬁts ﬁrst-hand, Sukin has formulated an itchy skin relief range of soothing skin products with plant prebiotics. The range includes body lotion, body wash, cream cleanser, moisturiser, facial mist and hand wash for extremely dry skin. It's formulated with select plant prebiotics derived from wheat and beetroot – ingredients known to help bolster your skin microbiome, promoting healthier-looking skin. The maize complex tackles skin tightness and itchiness, while a blend of Australian native apples – emu apple and kangaroo apple – contains antioxidants to help protect your skin against environmental stressors.

SUPPLIED Bioderma Sensibio H20 Solution Micellaire 500ml - $27.19.

4. Bioderma Sensibio range

Calm, soothe and relieve sensitive skin with Bioderma. Sensibio oﬀers a range of calming and healing skincare solutions designed to alleviate symptoms of sensitive skin, such as tingling, overheating, tightness, feelings of discomfort, redness and ﬂushing. Bioderma's Sensibio range is like a rescue remedy that increases the skin's sensitivity threshold, and the entire range is dedicated to even the most sensitive skin. Choose between a powerful collection of products, including the iconic Sensibio H2O, H2O AR, Defensive and Defensive Rich, Tonique, Gel Moussant, AR BB Cream, and Sensibio AR for optimal redness reduction. The Sensibio H2O micellar water acts as a traditional makeup remover while cleansing the skin from harmful pollution particles and impurities.

