Recipe: Malaysian curry laksa with chicken and prawns

Bring a taste of Malaysia to your home with this coconut curry laksa with chicken and prawns.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

There are many variations of laksa in Malaysia – the most common are assam laksa, which is a sour clear soup with mackerel, and coconut curry laksa, which is this recipe. The ingredients list is long but once you've made the paste (which is easy), the rest is simple.

The secret ingredient? Ginger. A common spice used in cooking, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Its zesty flavour and aroma are essential in laksa, adding depth and warmth to the dish's creamy coconut broth and intense fiery flavours.

Malaysian Curry Laksa with Chicken & Prawns

Serves 2

Ingredients

Laksa paste

1½ red chillies, deseeded and chopped

2 tsp shrimp paste

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium shallot, chopped

½ stalk of lemongrass (white part only), chopped

2-3 slices galangal or ginger root, chopped

2 tbsp cooking oil

½ tsp ground star anise

Pinch of ground cloves

½ tsp red chilli powder (optional)

For the soup

2 tbsp cooking oil

425ml can coconut milk

200ml water

200-300g white fish, cut into big bite-size pieces

8 prawn cutlets

Tofu puffs (optional, available from the chiller in Asian food outlets)

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

Pinch of salt

30g dry rice vermicelli (or 80g cooked vermicelli)

85g dry egg noodles (or 300g cooked egg noodles)

Garnishes

Mung bean sprouts

Coriander leaves

Crispy shallots

1 hard-boiled egg

Method

1. To prepare the laksa paste, pound all the paste ingredients in a mortar and pestle until smooth or use a food processor. To make the soup, place a wok or a large pot over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once hot, add the laksa paste. Cook 5-6 minutes over medium-high heat until it changes colour to dark red.

2. Add coconut milk and water and bring to the boil.

3. Add fish, prawns and tofu puffs. Cook 2-3 minutes or until the fish is fully cooked, then season with fish sauce, brown sugar and salt.

4. In the meantime, cook vermicelli and egg noodles, following packet instructions. Divide vermicelli and noodles between 2 serving bowls. Pour the soup on top and garnish with mung bean sprouts, coriander leaves, crispy shallots and boiled egg.

Recipe and styling: Sachie Nomura and Julie Le Clerc. Photo: Manja Wachsmuth and Todd Eyre.