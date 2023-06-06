Eight ways to prepare your skin for winter

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Even if winter, with its chic fashion, crisp days and cosy evenings, is your favourite season, it can wreak havoc on your skin and hair.

The low temperatures, lack of humidity and indoor heating can suck moisture from our bodies, which can cause dryness, sensitivity and irritation. The good news? There is plenty we can do to combat these seasonal eﬀects, as well as work to repair the damage summer can have on skin.

1. Switch up your routine

While summer calls for light lotions and gels, winter requires much richer creams and balms. These work to protect the skin's barrier, which can be compromised in cool weather. It's important to chose products designed to restore, repair and regenerate skin, as well as infuse it with much-needed hydration. Look for serums containing hyaluronic acid as a key ingredient, then lock it all in with a nourishing moisturiser applied on top.

2. Protect

You might not be hitting the beach so often, but you still need sun protection every single day. Broad-spectrum SPF is an absolute non-negotiable and needs to be worn year-round. It provides essential protection against UVA and UVB rays, which can cause not only skin cancer, but also premature aging. SPF50 is the best choice and there is a formulation to suit all skin types and preferences. For those who favour natural cosmetics, there are also many excellent zinc-based options available, which create a physical block on the skin, as opposed to a chemical one.

3. Repair damage

Now is the perfect time to repair the damage that can be caused by summer's intense UV rays. Pigmentation, fine lines and uneven tone are all sad side effects of too much time outside, but a hardworking vitamin C serum is the perfect way to combat these. Using this powerful antioxidant not only provides protection, it works to brighten, minimise dark spots and restore radiance.

4. Shower power

Although it is incredibly tempting to soak the chilly day away under a scorching stream of water, hot showers suck essential moisture out of your skin. Keep them lukewarm, and once you're finished, slather limbs with a deeply hydrating body cream or oil while skin is still damp. This helps all the nourishing goodies to absorb more effectively and deeply.

5. Change up your makeup

As skin can experience severe dryness in winter, it's a good time to have a trans-seasonal rethink of your makeup. Without that sun-kissed summer glow, your complexion may lighten a shade, so keep this in mind when selecting foundation. Choose one that contains rich, hydrating ingredients that soothe, treat and nourish your skin, as well as provide coverage. Don't discount the power of colour. A swirl of blush on the apples of cheeks can restore glow and radiance to a lacklustre winter complexion, while a slick of bright red or hot pink lippy is an instant mood lifter.

6. Scrub and slough

Regular exfoliation is a critical part of a good regime, especially in winter. Doing this replenishes and improves the health of your skin by removing the top layer of dead cells, which can clog pores and make skin generally dull. Make sure to use a gentle exfoliant, as harsh scrubs can cause damage and encourage moisture loss. Opt for an AHA or BHA lotion and use it in the evenings – that way your skin is primed to drink up all the goodness of the overnight moisturising treatment products you put on afterwards.

7. Pouts and paws

Lips and hands are two extremities that are often overlooked, and then become painfully tight, dry and cracked. Lips produce less oil than the rest of the face, which is why they get quickly dehydrated, so be sure to keep them slathered in an emollient-rich balm. Keep a tube or tub of hand cream beside your bed, in the car and at your desk. There are options available to suit all budgets that will work hard to protect your paws. Don't forget your cuticles – massaging cream into these will keep them soft and encourage strong and healthy nail growth.

8. Locks of love

Hot tools and heaters can cause damage to hair – think frizz, static, dryness and dull colour. Get the jump on these by choosing the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type and always use a heat protectant if you're blow-drying or straightening. A weekly hydrating mask is another important element when battling brittle strands. Apply one in the shower, do your body maintenance or shower cleaning while you wait for it to infuse, then wash it out thoroughly.