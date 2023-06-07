Endurance walking: What it takes and why it’s worth it

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

There's a quote by Sir Edmund Hillary that says, "It's not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves." He was, of course, talking about scaling Mt Everest, but the same could be said for long-distance walking.

For Ōtautahi endurance walker Matt Rose, the desire to strap on boots and hit the trail to raise money for charity started after he suﬀered a severe neck injury in 2014.

A ﬁrm believer in the "healthy body, healthy mind" mantra, he began a programme of daily walking to improve his ﬁtness levels. He quickly discovered that it was not only helpful for his physical wellbeing but also for his mental health.

"Walking is massively beneﬁcial to my mood and overall outlook on life," he says. "It gives me a temporary but regular reprieve from the noise and demands of a typical work day. I get quality time to think about and process challenges, problem-solve, strategise and dream."

Inspired by a trip he took with his wife Rachel in 2020, he decided to walk the length of the South Island on the iconic Te Araroa trail, which translates to "the long pathway". The trail is a clearly deﬁned 3000km walking route along the length of Aotearoa and is becoming increasingly popular, with the potential to rival the great global walks such as Camino de Santiago, the Appalachian Trail, and the Paciﬁc Crest Trail.

Supplied Preparing for a long-distance endurance walk involves multiple organisational considerations.

Preparing for a long-distance endurance walk involves multiple organisational considerations. The physical training programme starts with base ﬁtness, endurance and strength, which gradually increases to multi-day tramps. Conditioning the feet, body and mind to handle long days carrying a heavy pack can take months of preparation, with added logistics of deciding on the correct food to cater for several months on the road.

It's not surprising, then, that to walk the Te Araroa trail, one needs to be self-suﬃcient and self-sustaining for multiple days.

"Injuries are a given on the trail, simply because of the incredibly challenging terrain, which is then exacerbated by bad weather," says Matt. "Blisters are most common, but bruising from falls, muscle strains (calf and quad are typical) or a twisted ankle is also regular. A comprehensive ﬁrst aid pack is essential, as is a positive mind to push through certain pain barriers."

Finally, coordination with a support person for resupply and other necessary backup is essential. Matt has 24/7 communication with Rachel via a Garmin InReach device, which has been invaluable.

Matt's advice for anyone starting out on a walking routine? "It's important to understand that it takes time and eﬀort over a long period. Results are not linear. There are no shortcuts. Developing good habits to commit to a routine over months and years will cumulatively create demonstrable beneﬁts to your physical and mental health."

For more info on Matt's walk and to donate to his chosen charities, visit mattsgoodwalk.nz.