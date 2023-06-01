Rugby star Anton Lienert-Brown gets honest about anxiety

When Super Rugby star Anton Lienert-Brown made his All Blacks debut at age 21, it marked one of the most diﬃcult periods of his life.

When Anton Lienert-Brown was growing up, he thought becoming an All Black would equal instant happiness. He'd dreamed of pulling on the black jersey for as long as he could remember, and from where he stood, his sporting heroes appeared to have it all.

But when the talented midﬁelder made his All Blacks debut in 2016 at age 21, it marked one of the most diﬃcult periods of his life. Anxiety, panic attacks and self-doubt threatened to overwhelm him. The Chiefs veteran admits there were times when he considered walking away from the game he'd dedicated his life to.

"The biggest lie I told myself was that if I became an All Black, my life would be complete and I'd be sitting on cloud nine forever," says Anton, who has become a powerful voice for men's mental health. "Yes, you're living your dream and there are amazing things that come with it, but you also have to work bloody hard, everyone has eyes on you, and the pressure is huge. I found out pretty quick that becoming an All Black or getting a proﬁle doesn't give you magic armour. You don't suddenly become bigger or stronger – you're the same person as before, and you still feel emotions like everyone else."

At 28, Christchurch-raised Anton has learnt a lot during his decade of top-level rugby. He is a ﬁrm believer that a player's mental wellbeing is as crucial as their physical health. Though All Blacks were once lauded as the hard men of sport, Anton is determined to turn that narrative on its head.

"Being vulnerable is such an important tool I use," he says. "By nature, I'm a closed book, and I still ﬁnd it challenging today to speak out about mental health, but I know how important it is that we do. This is where the vulnerability piece comes into play. The beauty about vulnerability is that it simply asks you to put yourself in a vulnerable situation with no expectation of outcome. Putting yourself through that situation is a win and most often it will beneﬁt you or inspire someone around you."

Asking for help, he says, is the ﬁrst step for anyone who might be struggling. When his anxiety reached its worst during 2015 and 2016, it was only after he conﬁded in his family and coaches that he got the help he needed.

"My sleep was bad and I was waking up in the middle of the night having panic attacks. It gradually built from panic attacks once a month to once a week and then every second day, when it was at its worst. I went to a pretty bad place."

With the support of team doctors, Anton saw a psychiatrist, who prescribed anti-anxiety medication, which he still takes today, and he began the long process of learning to better understand why he was feeling the way he was.

"My anxiety started because of the expectations I was placing on myself," he explains. "When you're starting out, you want everything to be perfect and you want it fast. You look at people at their peak, but you don't understand the journey it's taken to get there. You don't consider their ups and downs or struggles. That's the stuﬀ you learn over the years."

Along with greater wisdom, Anton now has a toolbox of strategies to ensure he's on top of his mental health. Acceptance has been a big part of his recovery, as well as developing a positive mindset and focusing only on the things he can control.

"I've had to accept that a rugby career is a journey. You go through patches of really good form, and patches of bad form. You might not be selected or you'll be on the bench and not starting, or you might get injuries. But you have to accept it's all part of professional sport, because if you don't, it will take a huge mental toll. You'll be expecting the unattainable."

Anton's lessons are not necessarily sport-speciﬁc. Everyone can harness the power of their own mind, he says. "Mindset is everything, whether you're an athlete, a builder, a farmer or whatever. The way you talk and think about things directly aﬀects the way you'll feel."

Although he is in a good space now, the past year has been far from easy for Anton. He was sidelined for six months last year with a serious shoulder injury, and forced oﬀ the ﬁeld again after injuring his ankle in his 99th Chiefs match in February.

Frustrating? Very. But the diﬀerence now is that Anton can roll with the punches. "If these injuries had happened earlier in my career, I deﬁnitely wouldn't have handled it as well. Perspective is important, which I've come to learn over time. As frustrating as these injuries are, they're uncontrollable and are just another storyline in the journey. Having the right mindset is important in these times."

And with the Rugby World Cup in France later this year, Anton's focus is ﬁrmly on getting back out on the ﬁeld. His anxiety is still there, but he won't let it win.

"Anxiety is a hand brake to your full potential if you let it overwhelm you, or as I call it, you 'let anxiety win'. I regularly challenge my anxiety by putting myself in places that make me feel my most anxious. Like anything, the more you do something, the better it gets. By no means is it easy, but the reward of quietening your anxiety, over time, is well worth it."

Anton's top ﬁve anxiety busters

⦁ Anti-anxiety breathing. This is quick, eﬀective and can be done anywhere, at any time. Take a deep breath and then exhale slowly through the nose for ﬁve seconds. This slows the heart rate down, which tells the brain that everything is all right.

⦁ Balance. Make time for the things you enjoy. For me, it's spending quiet time at home with my partner, catching up with family and friends, and playing golf.

⦁ Clarity. Make a clear plan for your week. A lot of my anxious thoughts are around whether I've done enough, so if I'm really clear about what I'm doing, it helps to quieten those fears.

⦁ Listen to your body. If I feel anxious, it's a sign I'm either run-down or I need a couple of good nights of sleep. Eight hours of sleep a night does wonders.

⦁ Do the mahi. Wellbeing doesn't just happen on its own. Make changes, work on yourself and be open to learning.