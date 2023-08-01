Heaven scent: Dan Carter’s signature fragrance

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Every night before bed, All Black legend Dan Carter takes out his journal and writes a list of the three things he's most grateful for that day. It might be that he had a good training session or a productive meeting, or spent quality time with friends. Almost always though, Dan's gratitude list includes thanks for the flexibility of his post-rugby lifestyle. After many years with long stints away from home, being around to see his boys Marco, 10, Fox, eight, Rocco, four, and Cruz, two, grow up is something he will never take for granted.

"Throughout my professional sport career, I was trying to be the best rugby player I could possibly be, and, dare I say, that meant putting my family second at times. So it's really nice to make my wife and children the priority now, and I'm often writing about how lucky I am to have this. I love being able to do the school drop-offs and be there to see them develop and watch them grow. It's something you'll never get back."

Dan is talking to The House of Wellness today about his own health and wellbeing. Working out what this looks like since his 2021 retirement from rugby, after a stellar 18-year career, has been a work in progress, but he says it's the simple things that keep him on track.

"For me, it's exercise, routine, discipline, a healthy diet, and spending time with the people I love," says Carter, who lives by an 80/20 approach. "If I'm good 80 percent of the time, then I can take a more relaxed approach for the rest. You can't be perfect all the time, but I want to know I've earned my weekend beer or dinner out. It's important you don't take life too seriously – you've got to make the most of it and enjoy yourself."

Dan Carter credits legendary Crusaders and All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, or "Professor Wayne Smith", as Dan fondly calls him, for many valuable lessons, including the importance of gratitude and good routines.

Habits instilled during his playing career are very much still in place today. He credits legendary Crusaders and All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, or "Professor Wayne Smith", as Dan fondly calls him, for many valuable lessons, including the importance of gratitude and good routines. Two years on from his retirement, Dan still puts time aside every Sunday night to map out his week ahead.

"I write the goals I want to achieve and a few pointers to help give me some direction. It's that discipline of a routine – you know things don't happen by chance, they happen by preparation and hard work. It's about doing things when sometimes you might not feel like it."

The former number 10, who is widely considered the greatest first five-eighth in the history of the game, happily admits he goes "a little nutty" without regular exercise. He aims to train five days a week, with a mix of high-intensity F45 sessions, strength work and running. He admits that one of the big challenges since hanging up his boots has been figuring out how to exercise without a clear purpose.

"It's that question of: 'Why am I training?' I'm not part of a team anymore, but I'm also not training for an event, so that's been a challenge."

Another adjustment has been stepping out of those incomparable team environments that Dan had the privilege of being part of for so long. "Being in a changing room, there's banter, competition and this sense of 'we're in this together', like a real brotherhood," he says. "Living in that environment for 18 years and all of a sudden not being in that environment anymore was quite an adjustment."

After almost two decades with rugby as the focus, Dan is relishing the variety of this new chapter. When he spoke to Stuff, he was gearing up for the July release of a signature fragrance called DC10 Sport, available exclusively through Chemist Warehouse.

Friends and family have been integral to helping him create a new life away from the rugby world. He has a core group of mates who play golf once a fortnight and who often get together to exercise. His active sons also ensure there's never a dull moment.

"I'll come home from the gym dripping in sweat, and my legs are cooked, but they'll be wanting a game of backyard football, so I grit my teeth and get into it with them. Seriously, they school me up, they teach me a lesson or two."

Dan says it's his wife Honor, a health and wellness devotee, who takes charge of feeding the troops at home. Dinners usually involve plenty of protein and vegetables.

"It's simple food, like beef on the barbecue and roast vegetables," says Carter. "The kids are extremely active, so it's important their nutrition matches the amount of exercise they're doing. It's obvious when they're not eating well, whether it's their moods or their sleep. They're very lucky to have a mother with all that expertise and knowledge, making sure they understand the importance of good nutrition. We know how fortunate we are to be in a position to be able to feed them good, healthy meals."

After almost two decades with rugby as the focus, Dan is relishing the variety of this new chapter. Commercial partnerships, brand work and his UNICEF children's charity fund DC10 all keep him busy. In April last year, he raised more than $500,000 with a 24-hour kickathon at Eden Park. He's also enjoyed the chance to flex his creative muscle – when we spoke, he was gearing up for the July release of a signature fragrance called DC10 Sport, available exclusively through Chemist Warehouse.

"I am enjoying these new opportunities a lot," says Carter. "I was heavily involved in the fragrance, right from getting all the scents and different options, to the design of the bottle and the box. It's been fun."

There's also a charity element to this latest endeavour, with a cut of the proceeds from the fragrance going to his UNICEF DC10 fund. He laughs when asked if it offers a rugby-themed scent.

"You'll be thankful to know it doesn't smell like Deep Heat and sweaty rugby players," he says. "It's a bit more sophisticated than that."