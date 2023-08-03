Chickpea ditalini with silverbeet & rosemary

Chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are an excellent source of protein and fibre, making them an ideal choice for anyone going meat-free.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

In this delicious recipe, chickpeas are the star. Chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are an excellent source of protein and fibre, making them an ideal choice for anyone going meat-free. They are also rich in nutrients such as folate, iron and zinc, which can be lacking in vegetarian diets. Additionally, chickpeas can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health.

Serves 4

Ingredients

375g dried ditalini pasta or other short pasta

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 courgette, cut into thin 4cm strips

½ bunch silverbeet, stalks diced, leaves shredded

1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

250ml vegetable stock

400g can chickpeas, rinsed, drained

80g parmesan, finely grated

Method

1 Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

2 Cook the pasta according to packet instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the garlic and onion for 5 minutes or until slightly softened. Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the courgette, silverbeet stalks and rosemary and cook for 3 minutes or until lightly golden.

4 Add the stock, chickpeas and silverbeet leaves and cook for 2 minutes or until wilted.

5 Stir in the pasta and half the parmesan and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

6 Divide among bowls and scatter with the remaining parmesan.

Recipe: Olivia Andrews. Styling: Kristine Duran. Recipe analysis: Sarah Hanrahan.