Shop these homegrown skincare products

You don't need to look far for innovative health and beauty gems that harness the power of nature. Check out these local legends at Chemist Warehouse.

Glow Lab Hydrating Face Mask

Glow Lab's multi-active face mask sheet uses the latest skincare science to quench skin fast. Designed to increase moisture reserves in your skin, jojoba esters – blended with hyaluronic acid and betaine – deeply hydrate and plump skin. Enriched with the natural vitamins of avocado oil, the skin barrier is conditioned and protected with ceramides to create softer, more youthful skin. Suitable for all skin types.

Earthwise Group NZ, Auckland

Anihana Sugar Scrub Bar Raspberry & Vanilla

These sugar scrub bars will cleanse and exfoliate your skin. The sugar will gently polish your skin and the coconut oil will leave it soft and nourished – not to mention leaving you smelling delicious. Simply wet the bar and your skin and gently apply to your body using circular motions. Rinse oﬀ and enjoy.

Anihana

Ethique Volumising Solid Shampoo Bar

Sweetness, spice and everything nice? Look no further than Ethique's volumising sweet and spicy shampoo. Orange, cinnamon and ginger feature in this zesty, warming shampoo bar that's perfect for ﬁne hair. Fairly traded cocoa butter and Samoan coconut oil nourish and soften strands without weighing them down, as gentle surfactants cleanse without drying.

Ethique NZ, Auckland

Red Seal Baking Soda Toothpaste

Red Seal Baking Soda toothpaste supports surface stain removal while neutralising plaque acids. It's great for the whole family, with a mild minty ﬂavour for an explosion of freshness. Inspired by nature, Red Seal natural toothpastes have been manufactured in New Zealand for more than 30 years, from local and imported ingredients.

Endeavour Consumer Health NZ, Auckland

Essano Hydrating Rosehip Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

The beauty oil that became a cult favourite across New Zealand, Essano's new formulation hydrating rosehip oil is certiﬁed organic and sustainably sourced. Loaded with polyphenols, essential fatty acids and vitamins, this natural oil is scientiﬁcally formulated to help improve the skin's elasticity, reduce the appearance of ﬁne lines and wrinkles, and enhance overall tone and brightness. A true natural wonder.

Mix Limited, Auckland

Ecostore Mānuka Honey & Kelp Soap

A gentle plant-based soap with a blend of mānuka honey, seaweed and bran make this a good scrubber and a popular choice for gardeners. It's formulated to thoroughly cleanse and nourish skin. Made in New Zealand from plant and mineral-based ingredients, it's triple milled for a rich creamy lather.

Ecostore NZ, Auckland

Antipodes Anoint H2O De-Puffing Eye Gel

A hydrating eye gel with caﬀeine to improve the appearance of puﬀy eyes, eye bags and dry skin around eyes. It's certiﬁed vegetarian and suitable for most skin types, especially when dehydrated or puﬀy, with no added fragrance. The cooling, lightweight eye gel features seven key bioactive ingredients to hydrate, cool and protect, while improving the appearance of puﬀy eyes. Coﬀee and red algae join cucumber and antioxidant-rich New Zealand superfruits to target puﬃness.

JNTL Consumer Health Ltd, Auckland

Clinicians Sunshine Vitamin D3

This provides a synergistic combination of D3 and K2 to support bone health, muscle strength, joint mobility and healthy immune function. It helps with optimal vitamin D levels and supports bone health and the immune system.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Auckland

GO Healthy Magnesium Sleep

GO Healthy Magnesium Sleep is formulated to help support a deep, relaxed sleep. Two forms of magnesium have been included to help increase absorption and bioavailability: the highly absorbable magnesium chelate, plus natural marine magnesium, both of which help relax muscles and ease nervous tension. Tart cherry supports those who not only have trouble getting to sleep, but also those who ﬁnd it hard staying asleep. A calming formulation with the incorporation of passionﬂower, zizyphus and 5-HTP to relax the body and mind and support a good night's sleep.

Go Healthy, Wellington

Mānuka Health Mānuka Honey Lozenges Propolis or Blackcurrant

These delicious, soothing lozenges combine the goodness of premium New Zealand mānuka honey with the fresh, natural taste of lemon and an extra boost of vitamin C, with all-natural ingredients and no artiﬁcial ﬂavours or colours.

Mānuka Health NZ, Auckland

Aotearoad Natural Pink Grapefruit & Ylang Ylang Deodorant

Aotearoad deodorant is a natural, aluminium-free formulation that uses only vegan ingredients to help neutralise odour. Stay fresh and conﬁdent all day long with mineral and plant-based paraben-free protection. Aotearoad has carefully blended essential oils, protective coconut oil, odour-ﬁghting magnesium and bicarbonate soda to help keep you fresh. Change starts with the small things, so swap plastic for paper compostable beauty.

Aotearoad NZ

UHO Ultra Hydrating Oil

UHO harnesses the best of nature with a concentrated formulation, developed to be highly eﬀective in healing and hydrating skin. UHO features locally sourced New Zealand ingredients such as mānuka, kawakawa, kiwifruit seed and sunﬂower, along with other key therapeutic ingredients and oils from around the world, which combine beautifully to leave your skin radiant and healthy. Honest and natural.

CW NZ, Auckland

Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. If you are suﬀering cold and ﬂu symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Vitamins and minerals are supplementary to and not replacements for a balanced diet. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise.

TAPS #MR9445