Shop these products for the mini humans in your life

Help the mini humans in your life to thrive with these products from Chemist Warehouse.

Huggies Fragrance-Free Thick Baby Wipes

When it comes to caring for your baby's skin, all you need is your loving touch and a bit of help from Huggies Thick Baby Wipes. These fragrance-free wipes gently trap mess with just one wipe. They're designed with 90 percent natural ingredients and are the ultimate combination of thickness, softness and absorbency for a three-in-one complete clean that ensures nothing is left on your baby's delicate skin.

Kimberly-Clark NZ, Auckland

BabyLove Beyond Nappy Pants

BabyLove is a nappy that ticks all the boxes. The top sheet is made with soft organic cotton for delicate skin and is additive-free, hypoallergenic and certiﬁed by OEKO-TEX to contain no nasties. Specially designed wide leg guards prevent gaps when the child moves.

ANZ Pharma, Auckland

Weleda Calendula Nappy Change Cream

Organic calendula – the humble pot marigold – is a natural soothing ingredient used in Weleda's calendula baby care products. In the hardworking Nappy Change Cream, calendula and chamomile extracts blend with sweet almond and sesame oil, making a rich cream to soothe, protect and gently care for the nappy area. Skin-friendly lanolin and zinc oxide provide a barrier against damp.

Weleda NZ, Auckland

Aptamil Profutura Synbiotic+ Stage 3 Toddler Formula

Aptamil Profutura 3 Synbiotic+ Premium Toddler Nutritional Supplement contains a patented synbiotic blend. Backed by more than 40 years of scientiﬁc research, the formulations are developed to support your toddler's progress. It includes the immunonutrients zinc and vitamins A, C and D to support normal immune system function, and the brand's highest levels of omega-3 (DHA).

Danone Nutricia NZ, Auckland

Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel 500ml

Did you know that babies' skin is immature and therefore more susceptible to external stressors? Mustela's multi-award-winning soap- free gel is perfect for everyday use and suitable even for newborns. The Gentle Cleansing Gel eﬀectively cleanses the skin and scalp and compensates for the drying eﬀects of bathing. This best seller is made from ingredients of natural origin including Avocado Perseose®, which protects and strengthens babies' immature skin barrier. Recommended by healthcare professionals.

ANZ Pharma, Auckland

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle and Teat Brush

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Baby Bottle Brush has an extra-wide brush end for reaching hard-to-clean areas. The two-in-one brush is specially designed in two pieces for cleaning bottles and teats. Durable nylon bristles and a non-slip handle make bottle cleaning easy and eﬀective and help you access the hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Mayborn ANZ Pty Ltd, Auckland

Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. If you are suﬀering cold and ﬂu symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Vitamins and minerals are supplementary to and not replacements for a balanced diet. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise.

TAPS #MR9445