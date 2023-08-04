Taste the energy of success: Power-packed products to help health and fitness goals

Keep on track with your health and fitness goals and give your taste buds and energy levels a boost with these power-packed products, available at Chemist Warehouse.

IsoWhey Keto Brownie Bite

These bites are the ideal option for busy people on the go to enjoy as part of a healthy, active lifestyle, or for anyone following a ketogenic diet or the IsoWhey weight management programme. With no artiﬁcial colours, ﬂavours or sweeteners, Keto Brownie Bites are a good source of protein and ﬁbre, low in carbohydrates and gluten-free.

Aussie Bodies Keto Choc Hazelnut Wafer

Aussie Bodies' keto nutrition products make sticking to a keto diet easy. The products are formulated within keto guidelines, with a 70:20:10 calorie ratio (fats, protein and carbs, respectively) and are keto-certiﬁed. Deliciously light and crispy, the wafers have a smooth cream ﬁlling and are covered in milk chocolate.

Celebrity Slim Lollipops

Celebrity Slim Cheeky Little Sucker Lollipops are sugar-free sweet treats to keep your hands and mouth busy between meals, plus they contain FenuLife ﬁbre, which is scientiﬁcally studied for its eﬀect on satiety (a fancy word to describe that feeling of fullness). The best bit about Cheeky Little Sucker Lollipops? They contain only 27 calories per pop. With four sugar-free ﬂavours in every pack, these little suckers can help control your hunger.

Musashi Protein Cookie Choc Chip

Musashi Protein Cookies are a soft baked protein snack packed with choc chips. They're loaded with 15 grams of quality protein, low in sugar, ﬁlled with delicious choc chunks, and have a melt-in-your-mouth soft baked texture, guaranteed to fulﬁl that sweet craving. Great for a protein hit post-workout or as an easy snack on the go.

Healthspan Elite All Blacks Energy Gel Apple & Blackcurrant

Formulated to provide convenient, fast-acting energy, Healthspan's energy gels deliver 25 grams of carbs per sachet. A dual combination of carbohydrates from a two- to-one maltodextrin-fructose mix provides a concentrated source of fuel when you need it the most. The gels are light and ﬂuid, due to formulations using natural pectin, meaning you can consume them without water. They're also easier to digest, with added electrolytes of sodium, potassium and calcium, to replace electrolytes lost when you sweat.

Optimum Nutrition Pure Pro 35

This delicious thick and creamy shake leaves plenty of room for 35 grams of milk and whey proteins teeming with naturally occurring essential amino acids and BCAAs. That's how Optimum Nutrition helps you realise greater goals.

Balance 100% Whey

Balance 100% Whey is a high-protein, gluten-free blend with added digestive enzymes. It contains New Zealand-sourced whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate. The whey proteins have been produced by ultra-ﬁltration to retain their natural state, helping you meet the heavy demands of training. Whether your priority is building lean muscle, improving recovery or both, this superior-tasting protein blend is scientiﬁcally developed to enhance your sports nutrition needs.

Slimfit Appetite Reducer

Slimﬁt Appetite Reducer helps control your hunger, acting as an eﬀective appetite- reducing product, particularly when you are on a diet such as using meal replacements. Slimﬁt Appetite Reducer is an eﬀective slimming aid designed for the management of appetite, food cravings and unhealthy eating habits. It is formulated with Redusure, a proprietary blend of dietary ﬁbres that can swell many more times its original size and interacts synergistically to form a thick indigestible gel, which creates a pleasant feeling of fullness (satiety). The gel then leaves your system naturally.

INC Shaker

The INC protein shaker is ideal for mixing the brand's powdered supplements, creating smoothly blended pre- and post-workout shakes and drinks. The INC Shaker includes a wire blending ball that breaks down your supplement powder in your liquid of choice. Simply shake the bottle and let the metal blending ball create smooth shakes and drinks.

Optifast Shake Coffee

This great-tasting shake is part of a nutritionally complete, very low-calorie diet programme, which contains all the nutrients required for safe and eﬀective weight loss. Simple and quick to prepare for breakfast, lunch or dinner, each sachet contains 201 calories while providing 20 grams of protein and 28 essential daily vitamins and minerals.

Musashi Creatine

Musashi Creatine is a highly researched and widely used sports supplement. Creatine is a molecule produced in the body and is a dietary precursor to phosphocreatine, which releases energy. It can help to support energy production, enhance muscle strength and increase lean body mass during high-intensity exercise and resistance training. Musashi Creatine is micronised to ensure easy mixing.

Calocurb Capsules

Calocurb is a natural appetite management support supplement. It supports the management of appetite, overeating, and hunger so you can feel conﬁdent about healthy eating, without feeling full or twitchy. Use Calocurb monthly to stay focused on your health and wellness goals.

