Is everyone deficient in Vitamin D?

How can you actually get enough Vitamin D when sunlight is lacking?

You have probably never thought of people photosynthesising," writes Dr Roderick Mulgan in his new book, Build Your Immunity for Life. "Photosynthesis is the term we use when plants use sunlight to make sugars from carbon dioxide, but if the word just means 'using light to make molecules', we do it too."

The science behind this is that our skin needs sunlight to make vitamin D, which, along with keeping bones and teeth strong, can help support the body with healthy immune function.

Unfortunately, many people ﬁnd vitamin D hard to get. It's estimated that about a billion people, including those in the developed world, don't get enough.

So what's the answer to this global health issue, and how do we get enough of the beneﬁts of vitamin D in winter, when sunlight can be lacking?

"Most vitamin D comes from the internal skin process, not food, which is the nub of the deﬁciency issue," says Roderick. "Sunlight is not straightforward."

Plus, how much sun you need is not that easy to answer, even for researchers. "Obviously, you need more on a cloudy day, or if you live in a particularly northern or southern latitude," he explains. "In summer, go outside for a walk with your sleeves rolled up around mid-morning or mid-afternoon for around six to eight minutes, most days. In winter, try to get out at lunchtime most days for about seven to 40 minutes."

Then, if you can't make enough, you can top up by eating foods that are high in vitamin D. "You will never eat your total requirement, says Roderick, "but the good news is that vitamin D is heat stable and cooking doesn't destroy it very much. The other good news is that you store it for a long time in your body fat, so you don't have to eat it every day."

Roderick suggests these options, which you can boil, grill or poach:

Oily ﬁsh: Fish get their vitamin D from plankton, at the start of the food chain – an organism that ﬂoats in the sun-accessible upper sea layer. Fish store their vitamin D in their livers and fat layers, which is why oily varieties like sardines and salmon deliver the beneﬁt, rather than seafood generally. Levels seem to be several times higher in wild ﬁsh than farmed.

Egg yolks : The best bet is to eat free-range, as hens that are in the sun will produce eggs that are higher in vitamin D. Do some research and choose egg producers with proper paddocks and who are transparent enough to disclose details about their operations.

: The best bet is to eat free-range, as hens that are in the sun will produce eggs that are higher in vitamin D. Do some research and choose egg producers with proper paddocks and who are transparent enough to disclose details about their operations. Kidneys, liver and red meat: Kidneys and liver have enough vitamin D to notice but are well behind ﬁsh and eggs. The same is true of red meat, although it contributes a lot across the population because so much is eaten.

Kidneys and liver have enough vitamin D to notice but are well behind ﬁsh and eggs. The same is true of red meat, although it contributes a lot across the population because so much is eaten. Mushrooms: Not all of these are equal, so you need to eat varieties that have been exposed to UV light. You could forage wild varieties – you need a trained eye to avoid poisonous ones – but the easiest way is to put any of the mushroom species readily available at the supermarket into direct sunlight for an hour or two when you get them home, as the vitamin D content will rocket. This technique works best in the sunnier months of the year, and it also helps if you slice the mushrooms up ﬁrst to increase their surface area. They need to be room-temperature warm, not fridge-cold, and if you use the window sill, make sure the window is open, as glass will ﬁlter out some of the UV light.

Another way to boost your vitamin D is to eat foods that have been fortiﬁed. (New Zealand does not mandate vitamin D fortiﬁcation but permits it in margarine and some types of milk and yoghurt.)

Finally, failing sunlight, eating certain foods and fortiﬁcation, the last option is a pill.

"There isn't much guidance for who should take supplements," says Roderick, although he says there is consensus that both infants (via food) and the frail or elderly (via pills) should be topped up. Dose recommendations vary.

"Others at known risk of deﬁciency, due to limited sun exposure and/or limited intake (like vegans) should consider pills as well, but again there is no internationally agreed dose regime," he says. "Total intake from all sources should be around 600 international units for an adult under 70 years and 800 for one over. Total intake ought not to exceed 4000 international units a day."

