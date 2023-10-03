How serums are skincare superheroes

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Serums are skincare superheroes, with just a drop or two targeting everything from fine lines and wrinkles to uneven skin tone. Discover a magic potion to suit you at Chemist Warehouse.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C Serum

Validated by dermatologists, this potent 12 percent pure vitamin C serum from L'Oréal Paris is scientifically proven to visibly correct the three key first signs of early ageing: uneven skin tone, visible pores, and fine lines. Twelve percent pure vitamin C, the most potent form used by dermatologists, is a powerful antioxidant that helps to visibly brighten skin and reduce signs of ageing. Salicylic acid is an exfoliant that helps to reduce the appearance of pores and smooth skin texture. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that works with vitamin C to protect skin from external aggressors. Together, this potent anti-ageing cocktail visibly brightens skin and reduces pores. L'Oréal New Zealand, Auckland

Essano Happy Skin Supercharge Glow Serum

Supercharge your skincare routine with this ultra-lightweight serum. Made in New Zealand, it's formulated with a combination of ingredients to leave your skin noticeably even, bright, dewy and bouncy. It's powered with 24 hours of continuous hydration and features skin-loving superstars vitamin C, fermented postbiotics, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramide complex. Mix Limited, Auckland

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Serum

This is a light, concentrated and fragrance-free serum specifically formulated with tried and tested ingredients such as collagen peptide and 99 percent pure grade niacinamide. It is designed with a unique bioavailable technology that allows the ingredients to penetrate into the skin so you can achieve plump and bouncy skin that lasts all day long. Diplomat, Auckland

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Anti-ageing Serum

With 0.05 percent pure retinol, this serum is ideal for a beginner retinol user. The lightweight formulation improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles and helps smooth skin for a more radiant look. Formulated with skin-nourishing emollients for less irritation, this serum is perfect for layering under your moisturiser to help renew the look of skin. JNTL Consumer Health, Auckland

Me Today Plant Collagen+ Serum

Enriched with anti-ageing ingredients, collagen peptides, Sepilift and galactoarabinan, and Pentavitin to plump, firm and hydrate your skin, this 100 percent natural serum leaves your face refined and revitalised. Unlock your best tomorrow. The Good Brand Company, Auckland

Garnier Skin Active AHA + BHA Charcoal Serum

This charcoal anti-imperfection serum is powered by niacinamide, AHA, BHA and charcoal to visibly reduce pimples and the appearance of marks and imperfections, and improve skin texture for smoother and more even-looking skin. It's designed for those with oily, acne-prone skin, and is vegan and dermatologically tested to be suitable for those with sensitive skin. L'Oréal New Zealand, Auckland

Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. If you are suﬀering cold and ﬂu symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Vitamins and minerals are supplementary to and not replacements for a balanced diet. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise.

TAPS #MR9650