Calamari, chickpea & fregola salad with preserved lemon dressing

With a salad as substantial as this, there's no need to treat it as a mere accompaniment. This beauty of a salad stands alone as the main course for either lunch or dinner.

Fregola is a type of couscous. The grains absorb the spices in this dish perfectly. Large Israeli couscous is a good substitute, if necessary.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

11/2 cups chicken stock

1 cup fregola (Sardinian couscous) or Israeli couscous

500g calamari rings, dried on paper towels

2 red capsicums, cut into chunks, seeds removed

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Bunch spring onions, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander

Preserved lemon dressing

¼ preserved lemon, rind only, finely chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

1. Heat a saucepan, add a little oil, garlic and all the spices, and fry for 30 seconds to release the flavours. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Stir in the fregola then simmer gently for 10-15 minutes or until the fregola is just tender to the bite and the liquid is almost completely absorbed. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, heat a barbecue, chargrill pan or frying pan. Toss the calamari in a little oil and season. Barbecue to brown the calamari for 1 minute on each side. Remove and set aside. Add the capsicum and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until lightly charred. Remove and set aside.

2. To make the dressing, place all ingredients in a lidded jar and shake well to combine.

3. Stir calamari, capsicum, chickpeas, spring onion, coriander and the dressing through the cooled fregola. Season to taste.

Recipes and food styling: Julie Le Clerc. Styling: Claudia Kozub.