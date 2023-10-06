Sesame chicken, noodle & bean salad

This Asian-inspired chicken salad is a great combination of fresh and savoury tastes and crunchy, creamy textures.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Tossed with a super-tasty sesame dressing, this Asian-inspired chicken salad is a great combination of fresh and savoury tastes and crunchy, creamy textures.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Sesame dressing

¼ cup sesame paste (or tahini)

¼ cup warm water

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp finely grated ginger root

1-2 tsp sriracha sauce, to taste

Salad

150g soba noodles or egg noodles

200g green beans, cut into 1.5cm lengths

1 cup shelled edamame soybeans (available

frozen from supermarkets)

½ rotisserie chicken, bones removed

To serve

Coriander leaves

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Method

1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth or shake together in a screw-top jar.

2. Cook the noodles in boiling water according to packet instructions, until just tender to the bite. Drain and run under cold water to cool. Drain noodles well, place in a large bowl and toss with half the dressing. Set aside.

3. Cook the green beans and edamame together in a pot of boiling, salted water for 2-3 minutes then drain and plunge into ice-cold water to cool. Drain well and add to the noodles. Dice or shred the chicken and add to the bowl.

4. Drizzle with remaining dressing and toss well to evenly coat. Serve scattered with coriander and sesame seeds.

Recipes & styling: Julie Le Clerc