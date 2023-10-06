Friend or foe? How to call time on a friendship

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Some friends come into our lives like shooting stars, briefly brightening our days. Others stick around for seasons, offering companionship through sunny days and stormy nights. What's important is to understand the qualities of a good friend while recognising the red flags of potentially toxic behaviour. Psychologist Rebecca Daly-Peoples believes you can have certain friendships that are fun and fair-weather, while others are based around more solid principles, like loyalty and trust. "Sometimes you can have both, but sometimes you can't," she says. Her advice is to manage expectations around the nature of the relationship and learn when is the right time to let it go.

Good friend material

A good friend is someone you can confide in, sharing your private thoughts and feelings with the assurance that they'll be respected and valued. "One of the qualities of a good friend is trust," says Rebecca. "Things like trusting them with your private information or your feelings and knowing that they won't muck you around or hurt you."

Respect is also key, as genuine friends accept each other for who they are. "Caring about your life, your thoughts and your experiences in a non-judgemental kind of way is a sign of authenticity." She also believes in striking the right balance between give and take, as friendships thrive when both individuals invest time and effort into the relationship so that neither party feels burdened or neglected.

Spotting red flags

While nobody is perfect, a consistent pattern of negative behaviour, such as drama, conflict or self-centeredness, can indicate a problematic friendship. "Be cautious of individuals who talk negatively about others or seem disinterested in your life," Rebecca warns. Ditto those who only use your connection to talk about themselves, she says. Toxic friendships may also involve a lack of respect for boundaries or a disregard for your time and feelings. If you find yourself constantly on the receiving end of insensitivity or manipulation, it's essential to assess whether the relationship is contributing positively to your life.

"Someone who talks about a friend behind their back and then is really nice to their face gives quite a good clue to their authenticity." Authentic friends take responsibility for their actions and are willing to apologise when they've caused hurt. Rebecca likes the mantra: "Apologising does not mean you are wrong and the other person is right; it means valuing the relationship more than your ego."

Breaking up is hard to do

Stepping away from a friendship can be a challenging decision. Friendships that have run their course or turned toxic can be emotionally draining. If you've attempted open communication and boundary setting without resolution, it might be time to consider moving on. Gradual withdrawal, rather than sudden ghosting, allows for closure and minimises hurt feelings. "It's okay for friendships to come and go," says Rebecca. "Sometimes they just don't work for you anymore."

How to move on

Friendships are complex and multi dimensional. It's natural to feel sad when a friendship ends, but prioritising your emotional wellbeing is paramount. "Beware of investment bias, which is when you've been friends for so long you tolerate bad behaviour," says Rebecca. Sometimes, the best choice is to let go of relationships that no longer serve your happiness or growth. Embrace the lessons, cherish the memories and remain open to new friends who will cross your path.