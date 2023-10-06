Being playful as an adult

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Wellbeing coach and yoga teacher Mel Burdett is a guide for the Mindful Walk in Whakanewha, part of this year's Waiheke Walking Festival. Mel shares thoughts on playfulness, curiosity, nature and mindfulness.

Ten years ago, I spent most of my time on playgrounds, or rolling on the floor, or making puzzles. I was embracing playfulness because my kids were young, we were improvising often, and it was part of their learning.

Now my kids are grown, some have moved out, and our usual game nights are not happening anymore. Before Covid hit, I noticed how much I missed the playfulness and joy in my daily life. Watching a comedy on TV just wasn't the same.

As a wellbeing coach and yoga teacher, I noticed the same happening for my students and clients. The answer came to me in the form of training as a laughter leader with Laughter Yoga International and then evolved into bringing playfulness into my work and life.

I remembered that as a child I would jump on every wall to balance, and crank up the radio and jump, dance, sing because nobody was watching. One rainy day, I decided to play with Lego again, and spent time assembling and playing, without a purpose, without a goal.

When I visited my hometown in Germany, I went to the playground I had played on as a child. Most structures were new, but I got on the swing and started playing like a kid again. I really enjoyed myself and the side effect was a good workout. I noticed how much physical play does toward overall vitality and feeling energised.

Now, I use every opportunity to take a seat on a swing, even if it is just for one minute. There are many ways to be playful, and international research tells us it's good for us! I think that's because when we are playful, we laugh more, which is proven to increase dopamine – a chemical that improves mood and lowers our stress response. Playing also prepares our mind for creativity and problem-solving.

I think playfulness has a cousin: curiosity. I don't mean snooping on the next-door neighbours. I mean trying a new dish instead of your favourite dish every time. Walk a different route than the one the day before. Why? Because it feels so good and it builds new neural pathways, like a brain gym for longevity.

Being in nature is a playground for me, which is why I give my time to the Waiheke Walking Festival. This year I'll host the Mindful Walk to teach others how to enjoy nature to boost wellbeing and health.

There is scientific evidence that play has benefits not only for children but also for adults. It relieves tension and stress, and improves brain function, relationships, sleep, confidence and creativity.

In workshops and team-building events with my company SimplyB, we let people explore being physical, encourage laughter and offer creative exercises, which creates great bonds and spills over to the work week. When people go home in a good mood, they share playfulness with their whānau.

Nowadays, instead of asking, "Why should I do it?" I ask myself, "Why not?" I am not waiting for anyone to bring some fun my way because I find it in little pockets during my day.