6 products to support menopause and menstruation

Ease on through menopause and menstruation with comfort and confidence, with the help of these specially designed products available at Chemist Warehouse.

Vagisil Ultra Fresh Daily Intimate Wash

Your intimate skin is delicate and sensitive, and not all washes are made with this skin in mind. All Vagisil washes are pH-balanced and specially designed for the unique needs of intimate skin. Vagisil Ultra Fresh is gynaecologist- tested, hypoallergenic and gentle enough for daily use. It's infused with a patented odour-control technology that doesn't just mask odour with a fragrance, it helps prevent it. Feel fresh and conﬁdent all day long.

Kolorex Vaginal Care Cream

Kolorex Vaginal Care Cream is perfect for itchy, sensitive skin. This natural, pH-balanced herbal cream is designed to calm and restore your skin so it looks and feels healthy again. With the combined powers of herbal horopito, aloe vera, tea tree oil and vitamin E, it'll help you ﬁnd peace from life's little irritations. For best results, it's recommended to use the cream in combination with Kolorex Vaginal Care Wash and other products in the Kolorex vaginal care range.

Poise 2-in-1 Washable Underwear

This washable underwear provides protection for all your leaks, whether period weeks or bladder leaks, and feels just like your regular underwear! You can sneeze, cough and laugh all you want without needing to worry. With four layers of super-absorbent protection for trusted dryness, comfort and odour control, it makes your protection invisible to you and everyone else. Available in four sizes, from 10 to 18.

Tena Pads Lights Sensitive

During peri- and post-menopause, intimate skin can become more sensitive, with dryness, itchiness and redness. It's estimated that more than 40 percent of women with bladder weakness have experienced skin irritation. Tena Lights Sensitive is specially designed to be kind to your sensitive intimate skin without compromising on absorbency. The Tena pads have a soft top sheet enriched with a skin-caring emulsion to provide care for sensitive intimate skin. The full Tena Lights Sensitive range of pads and liners is dermatologically tested, fully breathable and free of fragrance or dyes.

Clinicians Women's Hormone Support

This is a unique formulation containing high levels of DIM (Di-indolylmethane), a substance found in cruciferous vegetables that supports the liver to maintain normal hormone levels. This helps to support premenstrual health and smooth menstrual cycles. DIM helps support healthy levels of hormone balance. It is suitable for long-term use. Oestrogens are important for maintaining health and for the ageing process. Diindolylmethane, which has been studied for 25 years, naturally supports healthy oestrogen balance.

Moxie Menstrual Cup with purse-worthy pod

Our periods just got an eco glow-up! Moxie cups are good for your ﬂow – they can hold about the same amount of liquid as two and a half tampons – and better for the planet. If you look after your cup, it will last for years and years. Inserting and removing it might take a little bit of getting used to (hot tip: it's all in the way you fold it), but once you've got the hang of it, it's an absolute game- changer. Comes with a carry pod for easy and hygienic storage in between uses.

