Our top picks for clean, green beauty products

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Spring has traditionally been the time to overhaul your home with a major clean-up, so why not do the same with your beauty regime? As the weather gets warmer, you'll need to think about switching your thicker, heavier lotions and cleansers for lighter creams and oils, as you don't need the rich, intense nourishment you require in winter. Also, go through your cupboards and drawers and throw away anything you haven't used in a year, as expired skincare and makeup can not only be ineﬀective, but may even cause an unwelcome reaction.

And if you have been curious about the green beauty movement, consider going further than just a trans-seasonal refresh. Now is a great time to incorporate some clean beauty products into your routine. It doesn't need to be a full edit and switch out – just one or two new items is an excellent starting point. There are many eﬀective and reasonably priced natural brands available today, some created by inspiring New Zealanders.

Why go green? Ethics, sustainability and skin health are a few great reasons – think no harm to people, the planet or animals.

Natural and organic cosmetics have come along in leaps and bounds after playing catch-up in the skincare category for quite some time. You can now easily source the products to apply a full face of highly pigmented natural makeup, made with ingredients that promise optimum colour payoﬀ and skin nourishment.

Karen Murrell, local lipstick queen and a strong advocate for the natural beauty movement, believes natural products are simply better overall. "If we look at treating dry skin, for example, mineral oils tend to sit on the surface of skin, whereas natural oil is easily absorbed. I lean towards nature more and more as I learn how the natural, organic processes often lead towards biodynamic farming. I believe in natural health for not only humans but the planet as well.

"We source our ingredients from ethical suppliers and they are not modiﬁed. For example, we use avocado oil that is sourced directly from avocados that are grown on sustainable farms."

When it comes to choosing green products, you'll need to be a little savvy. The natural beauty industry has exploded over the past decade and is full of buzzwords such as "pure", "non-toxic" and "chemical-free", but it can be tricky to unpick the various claims.

"'Greenwashing' is a term for companies that claim to be natural when they are not, and it's prevalent due to grey areas in the claims that are able to be made and what 'natural' really means," says Karen. "It pays to do your own research around the claims companies are making, and know what to look out for on their ingredients labels."

She says there are a few ingredients to be mindful of, including sodium laureth or lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, phthalates, certain sunscreen ﬁlters, mineral oils, petroleum products, certain fragrances, and parabens.

"For any product you purchase, look at the ingredients on the back of the pack," Karen advises. "Also, most companies are more than happy to answer product questions – it is one of my favourite parts of the job."

Look for brands that are cruelty-free and those that clearly display a certiﬁcation from organisations such as Ecocert, Cosmos and Natrue. These certiﬁers put brands and their practices through rigorous and regular testing.

In terms of skincare, seek out nourishing, plant-based oil cleansers and moisturisers ﬁlled with hydrating ingredients such as argan oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, mānuka honey and squalene.

Serious about a results-driven regime and optimum skin tone and texture? Choose a serum that contains bakuchiol, a plant extract which has been compared to retinol – the gold standard in anti- ageing. There are also many excellent natural sunscreens available, which are also known as mineral or physical sunblocks. These contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, which create a protective barrier on the skin that UV rays bounce oﬀ.

When it comes to looking after your hair, innovative local companies have created solid natural shampoo and conditioner bars. These lather up beautifully and can oﬀer up to 80 washes, which saves multiple plastic bottles and lots of water. They're also perfect for the whole family.

Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. If you are suﬀering cold and ﬂu symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Vitamins and minerals are supplementary to and not replacements for a balanced diet. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise.

TAPS #MR9650