Six products to help you this sneezin’ season

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

At last, spring is in the air – but so too is pollen! Don't let itchy eyes and seasonal sniffles stop you stepping out to smell the blossoms. Stock up on the latest products at Chemist Warehouse to help relieve hayfever symptoms.

Flo Sinus Care is a preservative-free, non-medicated, isotonic saline wash that can relieve nasal congestion and sinus symptoms naturally. It's a gentle irrigation that can be used daily to wash away mucus produced by colds, pollens, dust and other allergy-causing particles. Aspen Pharmacare, NZ

AllerStop is a natural, research-based formula containing quail egg powder, originally discovered in France, that starts to work within 15 minutes to support the body's response to allergens, without any unwanted side effects such as drowsiness. Chew slowly when exposed to allergens including pollens, grasses, pet dander, dust mites and moulds. Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Auckland

Razene is the number-one selling* anti histamine tablet used by Kiwis to relieve allergy symptoms such as sneezing, a runny and itchy nose, and itchy and watery eyes, as well as for the treatment of itchy skin rashes associated with allergies and insect bites. It's fast-acting, can start working within 20 minutes, and provides non-drowsy 24-hour relief, so you only need to take it once a day. Viatris, Auckland *Source: CIRCANA Total Subscribed Pharmacy Sales MAT to 11/6/23.

This nasal spray contains the active ingredient mometasone furoate, which belongs to a family of medicines called corticosteroids, used to help reduce inflammation. It is sprayed into the nose to help relieve symptoms that may occur with hayfever or other year-round allergies, including stuffiness (congestion) in the nose, discharge, itching and sneezing. Sandoz, Auckland

Livostin Nasal Spray contains an antihistamine that provides rapid and long-lasting relief from nasal complaints such as sneezing and a runny or itching nose, associated with allergies to, for example, grass, pollen, moulds and dust. It provides rapid and long-lasting relief for symptoms of allergy. JNTL Consumer Health, Auckland

Hayfever or allergies still a problem? Take control of your symptoms. Dymista is a unique combination nasal spray that works from five minutes to help relieve common allergy symptoms such as sneezing, a runny, itchy or blocked nose, post-nasal drip, and itchy and watery eyes. Dymista nasal spray is clinically proven to be more effective than either an antihistamine or corticosteroid therapy alone. Viatris, Auckland

