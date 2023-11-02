The self-care mani: Give your nails a glow-up with these products

Whether you lean to the demure or the dramatic, shimmer and glow with the latest nail care and polish products available at Chemist Warehouse.

Essie Quick-e Drying Drops

Set your manicure in a ﬂash with Quick-e fast-drying drops. Protect nails from smudges, dents, nicks and scratches, and reduce nail drying time for a speedy manicure. Simply pop one to two drops onto freshly painted nails, taking care not to touch nails with the pipette, and allow to dry.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel It Takes Two Gel Colour & Top Coat

Life-proof polish, Miracle Gel is the ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, with patented technology for longer wear. Your mani lasts up to eight days, applied in two simple steps (colour plus top coat), with no UV light needed. Enjoy salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home.

Skin Republic Nail + Cuticle Hand Mask

This nourishing growth treatment supports nails to appear longer, stronger and healthier. Argan oil and ceramides help moisturise and soften cuticles. Vitamin E helps strengthen nails from root to tip. It helps to visibly improve condition of nails damaged by gels and acrylics.

Essie Expressie Quick Dry Nail Color in crop top & roll

For those days when time is limited, this soft pink-beige, quick-dry nail polish is ideal. Expressie dries in about a minute, so you can apply on the ﬂy. The salon-quality eight-free formula contains no animal-derived ingredients, and the patented angled brush allows for easy application with both hands. Comes in an unconventional range of shades to express yourself in every moment. Seize the minute, wait for nothing.

Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil

An intensely moisturising vitamin E oil that softens cuticles and cares for dry, brittle nails. Its natural essential oil complex with wheat germ, apricot kernel, aloe and panthenol moisturises and conditions cuticles while increasing nail ﬂexibility. Dermatologist and salon tested.

Manicare Crystal Nail File

Made from the ﬁnest quality hand-cut European crystal glass, this ﬁle beautifully smoothes and shapes, creating a superior ﬁnish to nails. Simply ﬁle from the side of the nails to the centre in even strokes. Always ﬁle in one direction, never back and forth.

