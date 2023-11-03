Are you a wellness travel pro?

Do you know how to maintain your health this vacation season?

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

It's the time of year when holiday plans are on the horizon. Perhaps you're a fan of an off-grid camping trip to the middle of nowhere, or maybe you'd prefer a five-star pamperfest in the comfort of a luxury hotel. Whatever your travel groove, the one thing you don't want to include in your itinerary is an unplanned trip to a health clinic. With careful planning and a bit of pre-holiday prep, you can avoid any unnecessary health hiccups that could derail your well-earned break.

Then explore five tips for maintaining your health on holiday.

Five ways to maintain your health on holiday

1. Stay hydrated

Travelling can be dehydrating, especially if you're in a hot climate. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and carry a reusable water bottle at all times. For the fashionistas, look out for a water bottle bag you can wear as a cool accessory.

2. Eat mindfully

Vacations invariably involve occasional treats. This is no biggie, but try to balance this by eating fruit, vegetables, and lean proteins. Explore markets and try fresh, seasonal produce. This way, you can enjoy the local cuisine without overloading on unhealthy options.

3. Active mode

Don't forget to incorporate physical activity into your holiday routine. Whether it's taking a morning walk on the beach, going for a hike, or exploring the city on foot or by bike, staying active can help keep your energy levels up.

4. Slip, slop, slap

Whatever the destination, protect your skin from harmful UV rays by wearing a sunscreen with at least SPF30. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and avoid going out during the hottest part of the day.

5. Invest in rest

Travelling can be tiring, and jet lag can disrupt your sleep patterns. Prioritise getting enough rest by sticking to a regular sleep schedule as much as possible. If you're crossing multiple time zones, consider gradually adjusting your sleep patterns before you leave or after you arrive at your destination to minimise the effects of jet lag.

Bonus tip: Travel safe

Pack a basic first-aid kit. Include essentials such as plasters, pain relief, any necessary medications, antacids, and insect repellent.