Recipe: Cinnamon-spiced prawns

Enjoy the sultry warmth of this dish, with its aromatic spice and flavour.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

This quick and simple dish has its roots in South Vietnam. It can easily be made accessible to children by limiting the amount of chilli. Serve it with rice as part of a shared meal.

The key ingredient? Grown in a tropical climate, cinnamon adds a sultry warmth to cooking, often elevating a simple dish to something far more enticing and flavoursome. Additionally, the aromatic spice may help regulate blood sugar, which can curb the appetite while also reducing inflammation.

Serves 4 as part of a shared meal

Ingredients

2 cups peeled, deveined prawns

2 tbsp neutral oil, such as canola

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp oyster sauce

½ cup sliced shallots

½ cup sliced spring onion (include the top, green parts)

2 tbsp diagonally sliced red chilli

1 tsp fish sauce

Juice of ½ lime

Coriander and dill to garnish, plus extra limes if desired

Method

1. Mix prawns with 1 tbsp of the oil plus the cinnamon and oyster sauce (this can be done a few hours ahead).

2. Heat remaining tbsp of oil in a pan over high heat. Add prawns in a single layer and fry for 30 seconds then add shallots, spring onion and chilli.

3. Cook for another 3 minutes until prawns are nicely coloured and spring onion has wilted. Add fish sauce and lime juice. Serve garnished with herbs and with extra lime halves for squeezing if desired.

Recipe by Bernadette Hogg and Jason van Dorsten. Styling by Bernadette Hogg and Kate Arbuthnot.