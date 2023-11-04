Recipe: Banh mi with grilled pork

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Transport your taste buds to Vietnam with this aromatic dish.

This is great for breakfast or lunch. If you're not a pork fan, you can swap it out for thinly sliced beef, chicken or firm tofu. The pickles can be prepared the night before.

Fermented foods of all kinds are excellent for gut health. Pickles, in particular, are low in calories and a good source of probiotics, and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Packed with antioxidants, they can be added to all kinds of dishes for a hit of tangy goodness.

Makes 2 baguettes

Ingredients

For the pork

200g pork loin

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

2 cloves garlic

3 spring onions, sliced diagonally

2 tsp sweet chilli sauce

Freshly ground black pepper

For the pickles

3 tbsp white or rice vinegar

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

30g carrot, julienned

60g daikon, julienned

Few slices of fresh red chilli (optional)

To assemble

2 baguettes

Mayonnaise

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced diagonally

2 handfuls fresh coriander

Sriracha (chilli sauce)

Method

1. Thinly slice the pork. Place fish sauce, brown sugar, garlic, spring onion, sweet chilli sauce and pepper in a food processor and blitz together (alternatively, chop garlic and spring onion finely and mix with other ingredients). Mix with pork and marinate for at least 2 hours in the fridge.

2. Meanwhile, make pickles. Put vinegar, water, sugar and salt in a glass bowl and mix well until sugar dissolves (you can shorten the process by microwaving the mixture for 30 seconds). Add carrot, daikon and chilli, if using. Set aside to pickle for up to 1 hour.

3, Place a grill pan or lightly oiled frying pan over high heat. Fry pork until cooked through, 2-3 minutes each side.

4. To assemble banh mi, split baguettes and spread generously with mayonnaise. Place pork, pickled vegetables (liquid squeezed out), cucumber and coriander inside baguettes. Spread sriracha sauce on top and serve.

Recipe by Bernadette Hogg and Jason van Dorsten. Styling by Bernadette Hogg and Kate Arbuthnot.