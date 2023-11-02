Recipe: Lemongrass chocolate mousse with raspberry meringue & brandy cream

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

This dessert is a taste and texture sensation that is sure to wow guests. Both main components – the chocolate mousse and raspberry meringue – can be made ahead of time.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Mousse

3 stalks lemongrass

1 cup milk

2 leaves gelatin

90g milk chocolate

2 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

⅔ cup cream, lightly whipped

Meringue

2 egg whites

115g (just under ½ cup) caster sugar

4 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries, crushed

Brandy Cream

½ cup cream

½ tbsp brandy

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

1. Mousse: Chop lemongrass into very small pieces or finely grind in a food processor or mortar and pestle. Pour milk into a large, heavy-based saucepan, add lemongrass and bring to the boil. Remove from heat and leave to infuse for 1 hour.

2. Place gelatin leaves in cold water and set aside to soften. Melt chocolate in a bowl set over simmering water.

3. Squeeze water from gelatin then stir the leaves into chocolate until dissolved.

4. Whisk egg yolks and sugar together then whisk this mixture into the infused milk. Return to a low heat and cook, stirring continuously, until slightly thickened.

5. Take off heat and stir in the melted chocolate/gelatine mixture. Leave to cool slightly then pass mixture through a sieve to remove lemongrass.

6. Allow mixture to cool completely then gently fold in cream (do not over-whip the cream or it will separate).

7. Pour mousse into four 1-cup capacity serving glasses (or one large bowl to spoon from later) and place in the fridge to set, at least 2 hours.

8. Meringue: Heat oven to 60°C (barely on) and line a baking tray with baking paper. Beat egg whites to soft peaks. Add sugar a tablespoon at a time at 5-second intervals, then beat to firm peaks.

9. Spread mixture on tray in a ½ cm-thick layer. Sprinkle liberally with crushed raspberries then bake for 4 hours or until crisp. Allow meringue to cool completely before storing in an airtight container until required.

10. Brandy cream: Place all ingredients in a bowl and whip to firm peaks.

11. To serve, crumble meringue over mousse and top with a spoonful of brandy cream.

Recipe by Bernadette Hogg and Jason van Dorsten. Styling by Bernadette Hogg and Kate Arbuthnot.