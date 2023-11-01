Thinking of taking a solo trip? Why it could be your dream holiday

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

With a little know-how, travelling solo can be a deeply satisfying experience. Travel writer Nikki Birrell describes her ideal holiday.

On a recent trip to Sifnos, a Greek Island of mind-boggling beauty in the Cyclades group, I achieved what I would call my perfect day. The thought of it still fills me with a dreamy longing, and it sits near the top – if not at the top – of my best travel memories. The company I was keeping? Just me.

Think about it: you choose the destination and the itinerary, which means, of course, you're only ever doing exactly what you want to be doing and where and when you want to be doing it. Don't like getting up early? Don't. Want to skip the museums? Who's judging? Love being still, with plenty of contemplative time, prefer being active and engaged, or a bit of both? Yes, yes and yes – there's no compromise.

To get the most out of solo travel, it's firstly all in the planning, and secondly in knowing what you want to achieve and managing expectations accordingly. If enriching your mind and body with nature walks, great food, quality sleep, cultural wonders and/or lots of reading time is your goal, solo travel will deliver every single time.

Adobe Stock "To get the most out of solo travel, it's firstly all in the planning, and secondly in knowing what you want to achieve and managing expectations accordingly," says Nikki Birrell.

On this perfect day of mine, I woke to the rhythm of my body clock and opened the shutters in my villa, surrounded by olive trees, to reveal yet another endless blue-sky day. Backpack loaded with sunscreen, towel and book, I stopped for a hand-folded pastry from a contemporary croissanterie. So far so perfect.

As I listened to my "I'm on holiday!" playlist on the bus, the scenery outside the window – towering arid hills, whitewashed buildings and small outcrops – felt so far from home, in the best of ways. After arriving at a quintessential sleepy Greek fishing village, I set off on a trail up a cliff, stopping every few seconds to stare at the mesmeric crystalline ocean below. A quick exploration of a seaside monastery at the end of the walk, and then I was at the bottom of the stairs leading down from the monastery and bobbing blissfully (no need to even kick my feet, as the water was so saline) in those deep, perfect, glassy-clear waters.

On the path back, a late beachfront lunch consisted of grilled whole fish, so fresh it was likely swimming that morning, with a plate of crispy cucumber drizzled with Greek olive oil, a big dish of zingy tzatziki and a cold pint of lager. Then another swim, some reading and dozing under the shade of a tree, chatting with fellow travellers on the bus back, a takeaway dinner of a fluffy gyro chicken pita, and watching the sun set from my patio with a piece of local honey cake and a Mediterranean liqueur before finishing my book. Perfect day. Solo.

And I'd do it all again in a heartbeat.

Pexels "Whenever you're out and about and spot an eatery or bar that looks solo-friendly and inviting, mark it on your map," says Nikki Birrell.

Solo trip learnings