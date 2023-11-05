Travel tips from a Chemist Warehouse manager

Phoebe Hunter Stickings has been working at Chemist Warehouse since the first Christchurch store opened.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Hitting the road with Lana Del Rey and challenging herself are top of the travel bucket list for Phoebe Hunter Stickings, a busy Christchurch Chemist Warehouse retail manager.

How long have you been working at Chemist Warehouse?

Three years – ever since the ﬁrst Christchurch store opened.

What do you enjoy about it?

I've always loved the family environment and I've never struggled to make a friend at any store.

What are your summer plans?

The plan is to go to the beach, try to get a tan and take a trip somewhere outside of Christchurch. I was thinking of going to Wellington but I haven't decided yet!

What is your idea of a perfect holiday?

It changes often. Sometimes it's a two-week relaxing tropical beach holiday but other times I want to travel to as many countries as possible and do really unique tourist activities. I love watching Kara and Nate on YouTube – they're an American couple who travel full time and do interesting things across the world. They really inspire my travel ideas.

Adobe Stock "Packing cubes are a must. I just used them on a recent overseas trip to keep my suitcase organised," Phoebe says.

Do you prefer to plan or are you more of a spontaneous traveller?

Plan, for sure! I like to have a few activities booked or at least planned for a trip away. For me, leaving it up to chance is too risky.

Any packing hacks you'd like to share?

Packing cubes are a must. I just used them on a recent overseas trip to keep my suitcase organised. They also allow more space for all those extra goodies you'll buy on holiday.

Window seat or aisle?

I'll always be a window seat girl. I've got to get those Instagram-worthy photos.

Luxe or oﬀ-the-beaten-track?

Luxury is great but oﬀ-the-beaten track always makes for the most unique experiences and the best memories.

What kind of exercise do you like to do on holiday?

Walking. I do enjoy outdoor activities on holiday like nature walks and tours, but just walking around new cities is great exercise. You get to see so much more than you would by driving.

Adobe Stock To cope with jet lag, Phoebe makes sure to stay hydrated and get a good sleep.

What's the weirdest thing you've eaten on holiday?

To be honest, I haven't been much of an adventurous eater until recently, but I am interested in trying the classic weird foods like snails.

How do you cope with jet lag?

I make sure I stay hydrated and a good sleep always helps too. There are also some great products available from Chemist Warehouse.

What's always in your toilet bag?

My staples would be my CeraVe moisturiser and La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid sunscreen. My skin gets so dry when I travel, and everyone needs to wear daily sunscreen. This one is the perfect size to bring in your toilet bag. For cosmetics, I love using the Flower Blush Bomb. I wear this on top of a light foundation and concealer to make my skin look glowy and warm.

Any supplements or special products from Chemist Warehouse?

There are lots of great products at Chemist Warehouse that come in travel-friendly sizes for all your travelling needs.

Choose one famous person or celebrity to travel with.

That's a hard one, but probably Lana Del Rey. I love her music and she's got such a calm, relaxing vibe to her.

