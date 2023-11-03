The rise of the ‘tweakment’

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Non-surgical, non-invasive aesthetic procedures, known as 'tweakments', are on the rise globally and among Kiwi women and men. What was previously reserved only for winks and whispers between friends has become routine and accepted in New Zealand, with injectables, lasers and skin therapy cementing themselves into beauty regimes across the country. Great skin is in.

Of course, this isn't the case for everyone. It remains an entirely personal choice whether to seek out professional intervention – and, let's be honest, it's not cheap. However, for those interested and prepared to spend the money, serious advances in science and technology have made these procedures more effective than ever. A focus on looking refreshed, relaxed and glowing is no longer all about anti-ageing efforts. Plus, after an incredibly stressful three years, many people are seeking out ways to address the mental and physical toll this has taken.

It's crucial to go to reputable, highly experienced and skilled practitioners for the safest and best results. Most will offer a consultation that will help you make an informed decision about what is right for you and your skin, budget and lifestyle. When it comes to the results and pricing in the guide below, it's important to note that these will vary between individuals and clinics.

Anti-wrinkle injections

We all know who the main player is in the anti-wrinkle injection market, but did you know there are actually three neurotoxins commonly available in New Zealand? Anti-wrinkle injections are the most common non-surgical treatment procedure performed worldwide. There's no downtime and the pain factor is minimal.

When injected, these neurotoxins block the signals from nerves to muscles, causing the muscles to relax and smooth out. While it's now commonly used to minimise frown lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, the science has been used medically and therapeutically for decades. Effects are usually experienced within three to five days, but itcan take up to two weeks for the full effect to become evident.

How long it lasts: Usually three to four months.

Price: Varied, but expect to pay from $5 to $20 per unit depending on what brand you choose.

Dermal filler

While anti-wrinkle injections can remain largely unnoticeable to the untrained eye, filler can be more obvious. But when done right, it's a quick and well-tolerated way to rejuvenate without surgery. It's injected under the skin to plump, lift, contour and define areas of the face – think lips, cheeks and jawline. Dermal fillers are clear gels made from hyaluronic acid, with Juvederm, Restylane and Belotero popular options in New Zealand. Results are immediate and any swelling should resolve in three to four days. Numbing cream can be applied to tender areas to minimise pain. If you absolutely hate the result, ﬁller can be dissolved, but bear in mind that this can be a complicated process.

How long it lasts: Six to 24 months, depending on various factors.

Price: Expect to pay $700 to $1600, depending on the area you're having treated.

Microneedling

Needling works to revitalise skin through the penetration of ultraﬁne needles, which jump-starts the body's collagen and elastin regeneration process. A pen tool – Dermapen is commonly used in New Zealand – glides over the skin, causing tiny punctures, which triggers the body's natural healing response.

It works wonders on pigmentation, lines and wrinkles, and scarring (including acne scarring), and gives a more even tone and texture to the skin. Needling is also a great choice for those with darker complexions that can be unsuitable for laser. As technology advances, microneedling is becoming less painful, so only mild discomfort can usually be expected. Heat and redness will be experienced straight afterwards but should go down after a few hours.

Price: A course of three to six treatments is advised for best possible results. Single treatments cost around $350, but many clinics will oﬀer package deals for a course.

Profhilo

This is a relatively new injectable treatment. Like dermal ﬁller, it contains hyaluronic acid, but it works quite diﬀerently. It is injected into points of the face and then spreads evenly beneath the skin throughout the surrounding tissues to deeply hydrate and boost collagen and elastin.

It won't alter your face shape in any way, but instead refresh it from the inside out. The result is lifted tissue with fewer lines and wrinkles, improved texture, and ﬁrmer, smoother, tighter and more radiant skin. It's ideal for sagging necks, hands, the décolletage and inner arms.

How long it lasts: Profhilo should be repeated annually, but treatments can be as often as six months apart.

Price: $800 per treatment. Two treatments are recommended, four weeks apart.

BBL and Moxi

This innovative combination is making waves in the skin-treatment world, with Kim Kardashian a devotee of the heavy-hitting duo. Amber Sagar, owner of Skin Poet in Auckland, says she is getting signiﬁcant results with her clients.

She explains that BBL (broadband light) is a light-based treatment that targets pigmentation, redness and broken capillaries. "It is perfect for a no-downtime rejuvenation," she says. "Coupled with Moxi – a fractionated, non-ablative laser – this pair is a match made in heaven." (Moxi targets ﬁne lines, skin texture and pores, while being a well-tolerated treatment for melasma.)

In terms of pain, Amber says BBL is tolerable, "and with numbing cream, the Moxi is tolerated well, with a heat and spice to be expected".

Treatments don't take long, and downtime varies, with some redness, swelling and dry, sandpaper-like texture experienced for a few days after. This is all part of the healing process.

Price: Expect to pay $850 for a combined treatment.

One to three sessions are suggested, followed by a maintenance session yearly or when required.

Peels

Chemical peels may conjure images of red, raw skin and weeks of downtime, but they're really just highly active exfoliating facials. Skin clinics will often oﬀer their own customised treatments, but it will likely involve cosmetic-grade skincare applied to treat various skin concerns, including acne, pigmentation, dullness and dryness. A prescription of cosmeceutical skincare will likely also be recommended to enhance and maximise results.

Price: Expect to pay from around $100 upwards.

Always read the label and follow the instructions. Dermal ﬁllers, Dermapen and Profhilo are medical devices and must be administered by a healthcare professional. Individual results may vary, so consult for the results you want.