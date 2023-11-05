Unravelling life’s mysteries with fasting

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

For diversity advocate Vanisa Dhiru, regular fasting is an extension of her Hindu faith and helps her unravel some of life's mysteries. She shares why she fasts and how it impacts her life.

Back in 2005, I started fasting every Monday because my grandfather asked me to. The Hindu Monday fast is usually practised in blocks of 16 weeks, according to the lunar calendar. I have chosen to fast on my own every Monday, to keep things simple for me at this stage in my life.

On fast days, I get up early, bathe and provide oﬀerings to the deities in my home or temple. Many Hindus repeat mantras at this time and I'm still learning these. They can be to help with concentration, energy, relationships or future success.

After oﬀerings are made of fresh fruit, yoghurt and nuts, I enjoy these myself. During the day, I may have a piece of fruit or a few nuts to sustain the fast. The idea I work towards is to maintain my energy levels. I don't overeat, but don't fall over. Some people who observe this fast only drink water, some do fruits only during the day, some relieve the fast in the afternoon after puja (worship ritual or prayers). Others may eat only one sattvic meal (vegetarian but no onion and garlic either) on Mondays throughout the year.

Supplied Vanisa Dhiru says fasting helps her to start her week with a clear frame of mind (and body).

There are other days of the week on which we acknowledge other deities. For Diwali, I don't fast but I do eat fully vegetarian, as it's considered healthier and purer and it's better for karma. Traditional Diwali dishes in my family home are vegetarian, but other families may have other favourite meals they share.

I choose to end my fast once the sun goes down and eat a vegetarian meal that is usually cooked at home and oﬀered to the deities before consuming. If I am out, I'll eat vegetarian and say a short prayer to acknowledge the day and bless the food.

This fast has been a part of my life for almost 20 years. It's a lovely way to start my working week, and I often begin with a short meditation and reﬂect on what really matters to me – my faith, my whānau, my friends, our wellbeing and the service work that lies ahead. Starting a new week with a clear frame of mind (and body) helps ensure I can progress through my usual full week in a peaceful and calm manner. If I know I have some hard mahi to do, I'll think about what fuel my body needs, and rest up before I launch into large meals or frequent smaller meals.

Most people are supportive of my fasting and are usually curious. With my complexion, people do get confused – I can be mistaken for being Muslim and they think it might be Ramadan. I'm so proud of our Muslim brothers and sisters who fast for many weeks on end, so it's an honour to be mistaken for a Muslim sister! However, when I move the conversation on and share that fasting is a very common Hindu religious and Ayurveda practice, people then better understand that it's a common ancient practice in many diﬀerent world religions."