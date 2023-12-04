Recipe: Make the Christmas dessert wreath of dreams

With salty-sweet choco-nut bliss balls and decadent truffles, this wreath is delicious and nutritious.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

The traditional dessert wreath is given a healthy makeover by Gretchen Lowe from My Weekend Table. Featuring choco-nut bliss balls, chocked full of sweet and salty goodness, and decadent champagne and coconut dark chocolate truffles, it's sure to please a crowd.

Choco-Nut Bliss Balls

These salty-sweet morsels capture all the deliciousness of a Ferrero Rocher but with the added goodness of hazelnuts, dates and almond butter. Perfect for a healthier Christmas table.

These nutty, crunchy delights are loaded with omega-3 and packed with antioxidants. They will also add vitamin B6, folate, phosphorus, potassium and zinc to your daily quota.

Makes: 12-15 balls (GF, DF)

Ingredients

1 cup hazelnuts, toasted, plus extra for sprinkling

1 cup medjool dates

2 tbsp almond butter

¼ cup cocoa powder or cacao powder Good pinch sea salt

1 tsp natural vanilla extract 1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

150g dark chocolate, melted, for drizzling

Method

1. Blitz hazelnuts with a food processor until ground. Add dates and blitz until incorporated. Add remaining ingredients (except dark chocolate) and blitz until you have a rolling consistency.

2. Roll into balls of your preferred size. Place in the freezer for about an hour.

3. Drizzle with chocolate and roughly chopped hazelnuts and store in the fridge. For a festive touch, serve in a wreath with seasonal fruit.

Champagne and Coconut Darkest Chocolate Truffles

These decadent truﬄes use only a few ingredients and can be made up to two weeks ahead, so they're great for gifts or early Christmas prep.

Christmas wouldn't be festive without chocolate to indulge in! Swap dairy milk for quality dark chocolate and replenish your stores of fibre, iron, magnesium, copper and manganese.

Makes: 20 balls (GF, DF, nut-free)

Ingredients

250g dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa), chopped

⅔ cup coconut cream

¼ cup Champagne or prosecco (optional)

Freeze-dried raspberry powder or cocoa powder for rolling (optional)

Method

1. Place chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set aside.

2. In a pot over a medium heat, warm the coconut cream until it begins to steam but not boil.

3. Pour the hot cream over the chopped chocolate and let it sit for a few minutes.

4. Gently stir until smooth and glossy, then add Champagne and stir again.

5. Let mixture sit at room temperature for an hour, then refrigerate until ﬁrm enough to roll into balls (about 2 hours).

6. Once cooled, scoop into balls using a teaspoon and roll each ball in cocoa powder or freeze-dried raspberry powder. Store in the fridge.