The introvert’s guide to Christmas

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Do you need decompression time after being around people? Do you feel anxious or overloaded in social settings or end up feeling depleted as you absorb the emotions of others around you?

Research suggests that somewhere around 30% of people are highly sensitive, so there's every chance that either you are one or you know one!

And if you are one, you might just ﬁnd that anxiety, overwhelm and depletion feel all too familiar (if not worse) around the holiday season.

What is a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP)?

It's not a diagnosis or disorder, but rather a set of character and personality traits. Your brain responds more strongly to social and emotional cues than the brains of your less-sensitive family and friends. You might ﬁnd yourself people-pleasing and putting the needs of others above your own, and being hyperaware of others' moods. This can be draining at the best of times if you don't know how to navigate these traits. So it stands to reason that over the festive season (as you ﬁnd yourself surrounded by people, screaming kids, noisy oﬃce banter, Christmas music on repeat, and the general dread of a never-ending shopping and to-do list), you might just ﬁnd yourself frazzled, overstimulated and drained.

How can you thrive over the holidays?

Work on your boundaries: You will need to practise distinguishing between emotions that are yours and emotions that belong to others. Ask yourself, "Is this feeling mine?" If not, say: "This feeling does not belong to me. I do not need to ﬁx this feeling or ﬁgure it out. I allow it to ﬂow over me." Remind yourself that it isn't your job to meet everyone else's needs at this time of year at the expense of your sanity. Nor are other people's emotions your responsibility.



Create a decompression routine: Before the sensory overload threatens to make you want to pull your hair out, take a few minutes (several times a day) to decompress. Creating a calming ritual in which you disentangle yourself from the chaos and overwhelm of the holidays might be as simple as taking 10 deep breaths every time you go to the kitchen, or hiding away in the bathroom for two minutes to dunk your face in cold water. Then, when the guests are gone or your day is coming to an end, make yourself a cup of herbal tea to enjoy on your own. Quietly. Mindfully. Maybe even in the shower with only candles for light, to reset your senses.



Regulate your nervous system: As an HSP, empath, people-pleaser or someone who often experiences anxiety, you may often ﬁnd yourself in ﬁght, ﬂight, freeze or fawn mode. You can use tools such as diaphragmatic breathing and special vagus nerve exercises to rewire your nervous system to calm down. You can check out a free course full of these tools at journeytowellness.online.

An edited extract from Be Your Best Self by Rebekah Ballagh. Published by Allen & Unwin, $32.99 RRP.