Scent stories take you on a time-travelling adventure

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

For New Plymouth photographer turned perfumier Brooke Lean, scent is a visceral trip down memory lane. She shares the stories and processes behind her unique fragrances.

I've always been obsessed with scents and the memories they bring. As a photographer, my life has been about capturing memories, and fragrance is just a different medium.

One of the best parts of my work is creating scent stories for my store, The Virtue. Holy Smoke is a powerful scent I created combining the iconic religious image of Mary with a strong hit of frankincense, while 1987 takes me back in time to when I was starting school.

The Virtue "That's the magic of scent – it's a direct passage to the brain. A single whiff, and you're transported back to that moment and place," Brooke Lean says.

I remember my teacher had silver bangles stacked on her wrist, and in my young eyes I thought she looked like a queen! Even now, when I catch the scent of 1987 in the air, I feel like a five-year-old all over again.

That's the magic of scent – it's a direct passage to the brain. A single whiff, and you're transported back to that moment and place. It's not just science; it's a deep emotional connection. When I visualise something, or I see an image, smells instinctively come to mind and I'm taken straight back there.

Much like photography is a visual journey, I'm fascinated by the effect scent has on our emotions. I see the creative process as an alchemy of art, intuition and science and I learn more about it every day.

The Virtue "My fragrances are inspired by what surrounds us – the air we breathe, the things we touch, and the sights we see," Brooke Lean shares.

Scent comes from a place of pure exploration, without boundaries or guidelines. It's about trusting your own taste and finding your way. It's as scary as it is fun, but I feel fortunate to have found what lights me up. Humans link smell to memories much more powerfully than sound or taste, and scent has the power to send you on a trip. It can force your brain to remember feelings from a particular moment in your life, so it's a bit like time travel. I love watching and listening to our customers as they have this experience with our scents. It's like watching a magic trick. They take a deep breath, and suddenly they're on their unique journey.

My fragrances are inspired by what surrounds us – the air we breathe, the things we touch, and the sights we see. We're lucky to live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth, and I'm excited to share New Zealand's unique charms with the world. We have our own sense of luxury, and it took me a while to define it. Luxury, in my eyes, is having a lifestyle that allows time and space to appreciate beauty. All we have to do is bottle it!