The ultimate wellness gift guide for Christmas

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

We've all heard the saying, "Great health equals great wealth."

According to a Finder survey, the most common New Year's resolutions centre around health, with Kiwis more motivated than ever to improve their wellbeing and smash their ﬁtness goals. Almost one-third hope to lose weight, 31 percent plan to boost their ﬁtness, and 27 percent want to eat healthier, while for one in ﬁve, getting more sleep is a priority. It may be hard to wrap, but self-care is the greatest gift you can give this year. Read on for our curated selection of products and services that can enhance nutrition, supercharge a ﬁtness routine, and promote restful sleep.

The gift of fitness

Exercise isn't just about keeping your heart happy and your weight in check. It's a secret weapon against anxiety and mood swings, and is like a double-shot espresso for your brain. But you don't need to turn into a ﬁtness fanatic to gain the beneﬁts. Just 30 minutes of decent exercise, three times a week, can work wonders. Make it easier to get out the door by investing in some cool gear. It could be the secret sauce for nailing those 2024 ﬁtness goals!

Smartwatch: A smartwatch is like a tech-savvy trainer, right on your wrist! It keeps tabs on your health and ﬁtness goals, and even lets you know when someone's trying to reach you. It's a small, stylish powerhouse that can make life a bit easier. Garmin Lily Sport Edition Smartwatch in rose gold/light sand

Headphones/earbuds: Music is the ultimate workout buddy, so invest in decent audio to pump up your motivation, making each exercise routine more enjoyable. Immersive sound can drown out distractions, helping you stay focused and in the zone, plus wireless options oﬀer freedom of movement. Whether you're running, lifting or doing yoga, headphones elevate your ﬁtness game, turning sweat sessions into a personal concert. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in green

High-quality shoes: Great exercise shoes are your trusty sidekicks on the ﬁtness journey. They provide essential support, cushioning and stability, ensuring you can go that extra mile or push through a tough workout without worrying about injuries or discomfort. With the right ﬁt, you'll bid farewell to blisters and pain, plus they make you look cool too! Asics Gel-Lyte

Drink bottle: A trusty water bottle is your hydration hero, keeping you refreshed and preventing dehydration during workouts. With a bottle on hand while you're active, you're less likely to forget to drink water, which is essential for boosting your endurance and performance. Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle in mint gelato

The gift of sleep

The cornerstone of optimum wellbeing is sleep. You can hit the gym and snack on kale all day long, but guess what? If you're not catching those zzz's, you're missing out on peak performance. Along with sticking to regular sleep and wake times and avoiding devices an hour before lights out, these sleep aids may be just what is needed to get a solid eight hours of rest.

Weighted blanket: These cuddly blankets can work wonders for your sleep as their gentle pressure mimics a soothing hug. They can help support a restful sleep, leaving you refreshed and recharged each morning. Look for bed-sized blankets or mini, couch-friendly options. Grey Oodie Weighted Blanket

Aromatic inhaler: Engage your olfactory senses with a handy portable inhaler containing a blend of aromatic compounds formulated to help support a better night's sleep. Drift oﬀ to lavender, sweet basil, juniper, sweet marjoram and sweet orange oil. Inxhale Calm Olfactory Inhaler

Air puriﬁer: Gift yourself a VIP pass to a night of rejuvenation and sleep with an air puriﬁer. It's like having a dedicated bouncer that keeps out unwanted party crashers such as dust, pollen and pollutants. This means you can snooze in a clean, fresh oasis of air, which can help ease allergies, improve your breathing and support peaceful sleep. Sweet dreams! Dyson Puriﬁer Hot+Cool in white/silver

Nightcap: Try a natural herbal elixir to support relaxation and quality restorative sleep. This Two Islands synergistic blend helps calm a busy mind and relax the body to support both falling asleep and staying asleep. Two Islands Nightcap

The gift of nutrition

Eating well and doing fancy meal prep might sound like a mission, but with some smart guidance and the right tools, its a game changer. Whether you're all about that wellrounded diet or rocking a low-carb, whole food, paleo, vegan, or gluten-free plan, the following ideas could flip the script on how you cook and eat.

Air fryer: An air fryer makes a fantastic gift, especially if you're trying to reduce your fat intake. Promoted as a healthier alternative to cooking with oil, this versatile gadget can crisp fries with only the tiniest amount of oil spray, yet still compete on flavour and crunch. Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Air Fryer

Grill: Grilling reduces excess fat on meat, as it drips off during cooking, but that's not all the BBQ is good for. Grilled veges taste delicious when cooked over flame or gas, and help balance out your diet. Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Barbecue in khaki

Knife set: Up your game in the kitchen with a set of good-quality knives. If you have the right kit, you'll be far more likely to want to spend time on food prep, which is a positive step towards eating fresh, homemade meals rather than takeaways. Pallarès Solsona carbon steel kitchen knife

Blender: Nothing says 'health' like a post-workout smoothie, and with so many blenders to choose from, nothing's stopping you from getting in on the game. Opt for a full-size blender so you can share your drink with a buddy, or choose a smaller, bullet-shaped version for a meal on-the-go. NutriBullet 600 Series in sand