It's time to slay the hair game

Don't get tangle(d) up in bad hair days, these products will blow you away.

Brush up on your hair game by popping down to your nearest Chemist Warehouse and picking up some of these styling buys.

L'Oréal Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Are you suffering from weak and damaged hair? Give your hair back its original strength and considerably increase the ﬁbre resistance thanks to the new Bond Repair range. The breakthrough formula is powered by Bond Repair Complex with citric acid to rebuild and reinforce inner broken hair bonds, for stronger and visibly healthier hair.

L'Oréal New Zealand

Schwarzkopf Live Colour Silver Toner

This is a gentle, ammonia-free colour mask for superior condition, shine, and rich tones. Thanks to its concentrated violet pigments, Live Colour Silver Toner neutralises brassiness and unwanted gold tones for a cooler, brighter blonde. The gentle formula leaves your hair feeling soft and shiny.

Henkel Consumer Brands NZ, Auckland

Revlon One-Step Volumiser

The Revlon One-Step Blowout Brush and Volumiser is designed to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in one step. The non-detachable oval brush design features gently curved sides for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume at the roots and beautifully curled ends, resulting in gorgeous salon-like blowouts at home.

Revlon NZ, Auckland

Garnier Fructis Repairing Papaya Hair Food

This hair mask brings hair back to life. Say goodbye to damaged hair, and explore the beneﬁts of papaya ingredients that actively work to restore your hair for a healthier appearance. Use it as a hair mask, an intense conditioner or a leave-in treatment. Garnier Fructis's papaya hair mask formula is of 98 per cent natural origin, and is 98 per cent biodegradable and vegan, with no silicones, parabens or artiﬁcial colourants.

L'Oréal New Zealand

John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum Original

Protect each strand against the onset of frizz. Expertly formulated with a unique blend of silicones combined with silk protein, this serum for frizzy hair tames unruly ﬂyaways, boosts shine and provides heat protection. It's suitable for all levels of frizz, and safe for colour-treated and chemically-treated hair.

Wilson Consumer Products, Auckland

Lady Jayne Tangle Pro Wet Detangling Brush

A detangling brush with ﬂexi-guide technology for speedy, gentle detangling of wet or dry hair. The ﬂexible soft bristles minimise hair breakage with no tugging or snagging, while the unique contoured head curves to the shape of your scalp for optimum results. Great for use on long, thick or curly hair.

McPherson's Consumer, NZ

